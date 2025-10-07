Orell Füssli is a diversified Swiss company operating in security printing, industrial systems, publishing, book retailing and digital identity solutions. With over 500 years of heritage, it has evolved from traditional printing to become a leading banknote printer as well as Switzerland's leading book retailer and largest private learning content provider. The company has made significant progress towards meeting its strategic targets in recent years, and we note its potential to review targets later in the year to coincide with its capital markets day (CMD) on 11 November. We value Orell Füssli at CHF168.5/share, implying a 32% discount.

