CtrlS Datacenters Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 India Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in Data Center Services

Strategic growth, innovation in AI-ready infrastructure, and sustainability leadership reinforce CtrlS' position as a frontrunner in India's data center services industry

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that CtrlS Datacenters (CtrlS) has been conferred the 2025 India Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the data center services industry for its outstanding achievements in technology innovation, strategic expansion, and sustainability initiatives. This recognition highlights CtrlS' ability to deliver customer-focused solutions while strengthening its value position in India's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. CtrlS demonstrated excellence in both, successfully aligning its strategy with the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), cloud computing, and large language model (LLM) workloads. "CtrlS has demonstrated a strong competitive strategy based on aligning to the changing customer needs and addressing the need for AI workloads as well as building edge datacenters for AI inferencing." said Nishchal Khorana, associate partner at Frost & Sullivan.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Hyderabad, CtrlS has adopted a long-term strategy of expansion, technology innovation, and client-centric service delivery. With 16 operational data centers across nine Indian markets and a growing international presence, CtrlS is on track to achieve 1 gigawatt (GW) of capacity, supporting India's growing digital economy. Its recent launches in Patna, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata highlight its diversified approach-combining hyperscale campuses, mid-sized facilities, and edge data centers-to address customer requirements across Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III cities.

Innovation is central to CtrlS' competitive strategy. The company operates Rated-4 facilities, backed by an operational capacity exceeding 250 megawatts (MW), offering high uptime commitments and industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE). Its facilities integrate direct liquid cooling, modular architectures, and ultra-high-density rack configurations to manage the complex demands of AI-driven workloads. "This distinction isn't just an award, it is a validation that customers, partners, and the wider market see CtrlS as a strategic enabler in a data-driven world. At CtrlS, we believe India deserves infrastructure that competes globally, not just locally. This honour reinforces our commitment to AI-ready campuses, sustainable power models, and an unwavering focus on customer satisfaction. This proves that we are not only expanding capacity but also setting new benchmarks for ourselves and the industry at large." said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters.

Beyond infrastructure, CtrlS enhances customer experience through adaptable colocation solutions, from dedicated racks to customized campuses, supported by managed services that ensure cost efficiency and operational continuity. The company's partner ecosystem, including collaborations with Oracle, Google Cloud, ConnectiviTree, and Genie Networks, further strengthens its competitive position and enables seamless access to cloud and connectivity solutions.

CtrlS' focus on sustainability is equally noteworthy. Committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, the company has launched solar power initiatives such as its GreenVolt1 farm in Nagpur, which will provide 100 MW of renewable energy. It has achieved LEED Platinum certification for facilities in Mumbai and Chennai, and it continues to expand renewable energy integration across its campuses. These measures underscore its dual commitment to supporting client sustainability goals while minimizing environmental impact.

Frost & Sullivan commends CtrlS for setting new benchmarks in competitive strategy. By combining cutting-edge technology, resilient infrastructure, and a sustainability-first philosophy, the company is shaping the future of India's data center services industry and delivering value to enterprises navigating the digital economy.

Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategic development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in competitive positioning. This recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that redefine their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About CtrlS Datacenters:

CtrlS Datacenters Ltd, which began its operations in 2007, operates 15 datacenters across eight key markets. The company is leading the charge on embracing renewable energy for a sustainable future. CtrlS Datacenters has announced its plans to explore new overseas markets in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with Thailand being the first international market foray.

