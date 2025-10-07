7 Virtues Beauty USA LLC: The 7 Virtues Launches Buttercream Haze, The Rebel Gourmand

Brand welcomes new leaders Lori Wachs and Hope Bonneville, grows to 2,100 Sephora doors globally, and debuts its boldest gourmand yet

HALIFAX, NS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / The 7 Virtues, the trailblazing clean beauty brand behind best-selling Vanilla Woods, widely recognized as one of the first major gourmand vanilla perfumes in the clean space, announces its newest launch, Buttercream Haze. A decadent gourmand with a rebellious streak, Buttercream Haze arrives exclusively at Sephora in 19 countries just in time for the holiday season.

Leadership Momentum

The 7 Virtues welcomes two seasoned leaders to help guide its next phase of growth: Lori Wachs, Investor and Board Director. Lori is the Founder and Managing Partner at Penultima Capital, a venture capital firm investing in women-led, growth-stage consumer companies. An active public and private investor in the consumer and retail space for more than 30 years, she was named to the Forbes 50 Over 50 list in 2024. Lori has served on numerous boards including K18 (acquired by Unilever), Alchemy 43, Safely (Board Observer), and the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (former Board Chair).

Hope Bonneville, Vice President of Marketing. Hope joins from Kendo Brands, where she was Director of Global Brand Marketing for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Fragrance. She previously held leadership roles at Urban Decay Cosmetics, guiding global communications, social media, and experiential events. She is also the founder of Cohorts, a boutique marketing and events agency, and brings a proven track record of building global brand love and community.

Global Expansion

As the brand scales its international footprint, The 7 Virtues is opening 170 new Sephora doors in Europe, bringing its total door count to 2,100 stores worldwide. Growth markets include Spain, Italy, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Germany, the UK, Denmark, and Sweden.

Buttercream Haze: Indulgence Without Rules

Buttercream Haze is gourmand excess reimagined for a new era of clean beauty. Bright lemon zest and buttercream icing swirl with a dash of rum essence, evoking the magic of warm cake as it's sliced open. A fluffy pancake accord and maple crème melt into toasted caramel, conjuring syrupy weekend mornings. At the base, whipped vanilla, creamy sandalwood, and cashmere musk linger like a second slice. Crafted with responsibly sourced Italian bergamot and upcycled sandalwood oils, Buttercream Haze delivers indulgence with integrity.

"This is my love letter to breaking rules. I don't measure the vanilla when I bake, I bite straight into the cake, and I tease that I don't give a fork," says Barb Stegemann, Founder & President, The 7 Virtues. "As the only Canadian perfume and the only B Corp perfume at Sephora, trailblazing has always been in our DNA. I actually went blonde for this perfume launch because doing what feels right for me and for you is the heart of our mission. That's why, as we grow to 2,100 Sephora doors, I'm thrilled to welcome leaders like Lori Wachs and Hope Bonneville, true trailblazers who share our culture of challenging convention and shaping the future of fragrance. Our MO is to do what makes you flourish."

Buttercream Haze leads two bold new campaigns: Layer Cake, The 7 Virtues' signature layering story that invites perfume lovers to stack gourmand on gourmand, and We Don't Give a Fork, a cheeky celebration of indulgence without rules. At Sephora, clients are invited to literally "bake" their own layer-cake blend by layering gourmands the way you would a Layer Cake, frosting, filling, and all. (A hint of other gourmands to come.)

Clean, Long-Lasting, Purpose-Driven

With aromatherapy benefits written directly on every package, Buttercream Haze is best for sparking sweet joy, melting stress, and soothing the soul. Every perfume at The 7 Virtues is Clean at Sephora, made without phthalates, parabens, and a list of over 100 ingredients. The fragrances are formulated with double the fragrance oils (22%) and infused with organic sugar cane for longevity. An independent third-party lab verified they last up to 24 hours and linger through the weekend.

As part of its mission-driven approach, The 7 Virtues will donate partial proceeds from Buttercream Haze to Days for Girls, a global nonprofit working to end period poverty and expand access to menstrual health education and products. This initiative is part of The 7 Virtues' origin story and its Make Perfume Not War mission, rooted in the belief that empowering girls and ending period poverty is the way to end war and build peace.

Availability and Pricing

Buttercream Haze launches exclusively at Sephora in 19 countries, including Canada, the U.S., and the UK. It will be available in a 50 ml Eau de Parfum for $94 USD / $127 CAD and a 10 ml Travel Spray for $32 USD / $43.50 CAD.

About The 7 Virtues

Founded by activist, keynote speaker, and best-selling author Barb Stegemann, The 7 Virtues is the clean beauty brand redefining fragrance with purpose. Launched in 2010 and propelled onto the global stage through Dragons' Den and Sephora's Accelerate program, The 7 Virtues creates hypoallergenic, sustainable perfumes designed to blend effortlessly, with third-party-tested up to 24-hour lasting power made possible by 22% fragrance oils. Every fragrance is crafted with aromatherapy wellness benefits and responsibly sourced ingredients from around the world. Today, The 7 Virtues is the only Canadian fragrance brand sold at Sephora in 19 countries, and the only certified B-Corp perfume at Sephora, empowering people to wear fragrance as a force for good. The brand also brings fragrance to life through its Perfume Atelier in Halifax and will expand with additional ateliers opening in 2026, giving more people the opportunity to experience custom fragrance layering firsthand.

