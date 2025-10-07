U.S. Polo Assn.: J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPA Global, Appointed Chairman of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / The Business Development Board (BDB) , Palm Beach County's official public-private economic development organization, is pleased to announce the appointment of J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that oversees the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

As Chairman, Prince will lead a dynamic group of business and community leaders dedicated to advancing economic growth, fostering innovation, and strengthening Palm Beach County's position as a premier destination for global business and investment. Over the last four years, he has served as Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice Chair for the BDB, collaborating with fellow board members, business and community leaders, as well as new businesses entering the county.

Prince brings a distinguished track record of global business leadership to the role as Chairman. As President and CEO of USPA Global, he oversees the worldwide operations of U.S. Polo Assn., the sport-inspired global brand with a $2.5 billion global footprint across 190 countries and the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA). Under his leadership, the brand has expanded across 190 countries, opened 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, developed robust digital commerce platforms, and secured strategic global partnerships that have fueled unprecedented growth.

Prince also leads the organization's global broadcasting business, Global Polo, which showcases several of the world's premier polo competitions to millions of viewers through major media partnerships. Through groundbreaking deals with ESPN in the U.S., TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India, the sport of polo is now broadcast to global audiences at an unprecedented scale. Most recently, the 2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship®, hosted at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Palm Beach County, was covered by legendary ESPN commentator Chris Fowler, bringing further visibility to the sport and the region.

"The Business Development Board unites Palm Beach County's top business leaders to advance strategic economic development and attract high-wage job opportunities. We are honored to welcome J. Michael Prince as our new Chairman," said Kelly Smallridge, President and CEO of the BDB of Palm Beach County. "His leadership and track record of success in guiding global brands will be invaluable in strengthening the BDB's mission and driving the continued growth and prosperity of Palm Beach County."

As Chairman of the BDB, Prince will guide the organization's mission to attract, retain, and expand business in Palm Beach County. His leadership will be instrumental as the Board continues its mission to position the region as a premier global hub for business, innovation, and investment.

"I am truly honored to step into the role of Chairman of the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County," said Prince. "Having had the privilege to serve in various leadership roles with the BDB over the past five years, I've witnessed firsthand the tremendous impact this organization has on attracting business, fostering innovation, and creating opportunities in our community."

"Palm Beach County is not only home to our global headquarters for USPA Global, the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, and the USPA National Polo Center (NPC), but also a world-class destination for business and investment. I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and community leaders to continue advancing the county's economic growth and global presence," he added.

Over the past five years, the BDB has supported more than 140 companies, contributing to the creation or retention of over 13,110 direct jobs with average salaries exceeding $80,000 per year. These efforts have driven more than $1.12 billion in new capital investments into Palm Beach County.

About the Business Development Board of Palm Beach County

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County (BDB) serves as the county's official public/private economic development organization. Established in 1982, the BDB is dedicated to attracting and retaining industries, fostering business investments, creating high-quality jobs, and supporting workforce development through corporate relocations, expansions, and international trade initiatives. Over the past five years, the BDB has supported more than 140 companies, contributing to the creation or retention of over 13,110 direct jobs with average salaries exceeding $80,000 per year. These efforts have driven more than $1.12 billion in capital investments into Palm Beach County.

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official sports brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,200 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. The brand sponsors major polo events around the world, including the U.S. Open Polo Championship®, held annually at NPC in The Palm Beaches, the premier polo tournament in the United States. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States, TNT and Eurosport in Europe, and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, PGA Tour, and Formula 1, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the United States Polo Association (USPA) and manages the multi-billion-dollar sports brand, U.S. Polo Assn. USPA Global also manages the subsidiary, Global Polo, which is the worldwide leader in polo sport content. To learn more, visit globalpolo.com or Global Polo on YouTube .

Contact Information

Kaela Drake

PR & Communications Specialist

kdrake@uspagl.com

+001.561.461.8596

Stacey Kovalsky

VP, Global PR and Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036





SOURCE: U.S. Polo Assn.

