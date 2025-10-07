Ur-Energy Inc.: Ur-Energy Participates in TD Cowen's 10th Annual Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Next Generation Nuclear Roundtable

LITTLETON, CO / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the "Company" or "Ur-Energy") announces that it will participate in TD Cowen's 10th Annual Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Next Generation Nuclear Roundtable.

TD Cowen's 10th Annual Nuclear Fuel Cycle and Next Generation Nuclear Roundtable is taking place virtually on October 9, 2025. The event incorporates presentations and fireside chats, moderated by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the nuclear industry.

John Cash, Chairman and CEO of Ur-Energy, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, October 9, at 3:40 pm Eastern. A webcast can be found here: https://wsw.com/webcast/tds4/urg/1493906

To request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the conference, please contact your TD Cowen representative.

About Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy is a uranium mining company operating the Lost Creek in situ recovery uranium facility in south-central Wyoming. We have produced and packaged approximately 3 million pounds of U3O8 from Lost Creek since the commencement of operations. Ur-Energy has begun development and construction activities at Shirley Basin, the Company's second in situ recovery uranium facility in Wyoming. Ur-Energy is engaged in uranium recovery and processing activities, including the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The primary trading market for Ur-Energy's common shares is on the NYSE American under the symbol "URG." Ur-Energy's common shares also trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "URE." Ur-Energy's corporate office is in Littleton, Colorado and its registered office is in Ottawa, Ontario.

About TD Securities

TD Securities offers a wide range of capital markets products and services to corporate, government, and institutional clients who choose the firm for its innovation, execution, and experience.

With more than 6,900 professionals operating out of 32 cities across the globe, TD Securities helps clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Its services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions.

TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. In 2023, TD Securities acquired Cowen Inc., offering clients access to a premier U.S. equities business and highly diverse equity research franchise, while growing its strong, diversified investment bank.

TD Securities is growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, the firm works to deliver value for its clients every day.

SOURCE: Ur-Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/ur-energy-participates-in-td-cowens-10th-annual-nuclear-fuel-cycle-and-next-gene-1083718