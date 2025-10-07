Athena Gold Corporation: Diamond Drilling Commences at Excelsior Gold-Silver Project, Nevada

Diamond drilling underway to define the geometry and extent of the mineralization at the Buster Trend, as well as to provide metallurgical and geotechnical samples

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNRF) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Excelsior Springs project in Nevada. The drilling is fully funded by Mammoth Minerals Limited (ASX:M79) (formerly Firetail Resources Limited), per its option agreement to earn an 80% interest in the project over five years, providing Athena a free-carry to Definitive Feasibility Study thereafter (see press releases dated June 2, 2025 and August 22, 2025). As of the date of this press release, Athena owns 32,000,000 ordinary shares of Mammoth Minerals Limited, valued at approximately AUD $5,120,000.

Highlights

First-ever diamond drilling campaign commences at the Excelsior Springs project in Nevada, USA.

Second diamond drill rig expected to arrive on site in the near-term to expedite the program.

Diamond drilling will enable detailed structural measurements to be taken that are integral to understanding the controls on the mineralization at Excelsior - with reported historical production of 19,200 oz at 41g/t Au from the Buster Underground Mine.

Drilling will follow up on significant previous intercepts, (refer to ASX press release dated June 2, 2025 "Firetail Secures Option to Acquire Two High Grade USA Gold Projects in Tier-1 Locations") including: 51.8m at 4.00g/t Au from 39.6m - 22_01 Including 6.1m at 16.30g/t Au from 42.7m 33.5m at 5.35g/t Au from 41.2m - DB23 Including 10.7m at 15.99g/t Au from 41.2m 32.0m at 2.45g/t Au from 44.2m - 22_02 Including 6.1m at 10.00g/t Au from 45.7m 24.4m at 3.62 g/t Au from 70.1m - EX2 Including 9.2m at 7.99g/t Au from 79.2m

Metallurgical testing on the diamond drill core will be undertaken to understand the leaching characteristics to provide a processing pathway and a guide towards metal recoveries.

Geotechnical logging will be completed to assist with future development studies.

Channel sampling completed recently across the Blue Dick Underground Mine, which exploited high-grade silver ore - samples submitted for expedited assays.

Property-wide magnetics and LIDAR survey commenced across the Excelsior Project.

Figure 1: Diamond Drill Rig at Excelsior Gold-Silver Project near Buster Headframe

This initial drilling campaign is the first diamond drilling ever undertaken at Excelsior. Previous drilling was completed using Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling. The important differential is that the level of geological information obtained from diamond drilling will assist greatly with interpretation of the geology and provide the Company with a greatly enhanced ability to understand the controls on the high-grade mineralization.

QA/QC

The technical information presented in this news release has been reviewed by Benjamin Kuzmich, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Athena Gold Corporation, and the Qualified Person for exploration at the Excelsior Lake Project, as defined by NI 43-101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects". Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this press release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this press release are accurate. Information contained in this press release was taken from Mammoth Minerals Limited's recent press release dated October 6, 2025.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering over 7,000 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project. Meanwhile, its Excelsior Springs project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada, where it is currently under an earn-in option with Mammoth Minerals Limited (formerly, Firetail Resources Limited). Excelsior Springs spans over 2,500 hectares and covers at least three historic mines. Athena also holds 100% interest in its Oneman Lake Au-VMS project in Ontario.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

For further information, please contact:

Athena Gold Corporation

Koby Kushner, President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: 416-846-6164

Email: kobykushner@athenagoldcorp.com

CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Phone: 416-868-1079 x 251

Email: cathy@chfir.com

