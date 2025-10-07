Desert Oasis Healthcare Recognizes American Pharmacists Month

Celebrating the vital role pharmacists play in patient health

PALM SPRINGS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) is proud to recognize October as American Pharmacists Month, a time to highlight the essential role pharmacists play in keeping our communities healthy.

While many people think of pharmacists as the professionals who simply dispense medications, they are also highly trained healthcare providers who do much more. Pharmacists at DOHC work hand-in-hand with doctors, nurses, and other care team members to ensure patients receive safe, effective, and personalized medication management.

"Pharmacists are often the accessible healthcare professionals. DOHC has pharmacists available to provide a variety of services for our members. This includes working with the primary care physicians or specialists to manage chronic disease, assist members in medication affordability and access, as well as education and advocacy. If medications are involved, our pharmacists are here to provide care," said Lindsey Valenzuela, VP of Population Health Integration at Desert Oasis Healthcare.

Throughout American Pharmacists Month, DOHC celebrates its pharmacy team for their dedication to patient care. From helping patients manage chronic conditions, to preventing harmful drug interactions, to educating families on how to take medications correctly, pharmacists play a critical role in improving health outcomes every day.

"At DOHC, pharmacists play a vital role in supporting our patients and improving health outcomes every day," said Dr. Marc Hoffing, Medical Director of Desert Oasis Healthcare.

About Desert Oasis Healthcare

Formed in 1981 as one of the first medical groups in the desert communities of southern California, Desert Oasis Healthcare (DOHC) continues to advance with changes in the healthcare market. DOHC provides primary and immediate care, home health, palliative care, clinical research studies and other services to more than 60,000 members/patients living in the greater Coachella Valley and the Morongo Basin of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. The multidisciplinary and comprehensive care programs of DOHC are committed to educating individuals on preventive health care in their daily lives, reflected in the DOHC motto, "Your Health. Your Life. Our Passion." For more information, visit www.mydohc.com.

