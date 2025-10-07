Research from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has found zinc-phosphate-hydrate (ZPH) films are capable of producing electricity from light. The coating's photovoltage was amplified when anthocyanin, a natural dye found in blackberries, was added.A research team at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) has discovered that zinc-phosphate-hydrate (ZPH) films coated onto metals create a photovoltaic effect. Their work is presented in the research paper "Fabrication and study of H2O-incorporated zinc-phosphate films interfaced with organic dye and their photo-detection characteristics," ...

