Engle Martin Associates, LLC ("Engle Martin"), a market-leading independent loss adjusting and claims management provider, announced today its acquisition of Integra Technical Services Group ("Integra"), a specialty international loss adjusting firm headquartered in London, England.

Founded in 1998, Integra has built a strong reputation for managing high-value and complex claims across a range of specialty industries, including construction and engineering, energy, manufacturing, advanced technologies, mining, marine, specialist liabilities, and risk engineering. With over 50 experienced claims professionals and offices strategically located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Latin America, Integra delivers expert-led adjusting solutions that align with the unique challenges of global markets.

"This is an exciting and meaningful milestone for Engle Martin," said Stephen Beene, President of Engle Martin. "The addition of Integra not only accelerates our global strategy but also brings a talented team with deep technical knowledge and a respected market presence. We share a culture that values people and performance as well as a commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality service to clients. We're proud to welcome Integra to the Engle Martin family."

Integra will continue operating as a standalone business, retaining its established brand, leadership team, and service model. The current leadership will maintain full operational oversight of the company's portfolio, ensuring continuity for clients and team members.

"This acquisition marks a strategic step in Engle Martin's continued growth and international expansion," commented Jay Campbell, Executive Vice President Strategy Organizational Growth at Engle Martin. "It enhances our capabilities in large loss adjusting and specialty sectors, strengthens our operations in the United States, and significantly broadens our global reach. By combining our complementary strengths, we are better positioned to meet the evolving needs of clients worldwide."

Ewan Cresswell, Chairman and Founder of Integra, added, "Joining Engle Martin marks a new and significant chapter for Integra. This partnership aligns with our values, provides greater operational support, and strengthens our presence in the United States, while enabling us to continue serving clients across both established and emerging markets. This alignment enhances our global platform while preserving the specialized services and high technical expertise that define Integra."

This acquisition strengthens Engle Martin's position as a trusted global partner in loss adjusting and claims management, while underscoring its continued investment in talent, innovation, and international service expansion.

About Engle Martin:

Engle Martin Associates, LLC is a market-leading independent loss adjusting and claims management provider. Engle Martin offers a comprehensive suite of services, including commercial property, casualty, inland and ocean marine, appraisal/umpire, and specialty audits. With over 800 claims professionals across 75 U.S. locations, Engle Martin is committed to delivering results-driven and client-focused solutions. Learn more at www.englemartin.com

About Integra:

Integra Technical Services Group is a specialty international adjusting business established in 1998, with a reputation for having the abilities and experience to manage technical and specialist claims, as well as risk engineering globally. Integra is committed to being the loss adjuster of choice in every industry sector it serves by delivering technically based, high-quality service, and excellence in every appointment. Learn more at www.integratechnical.com

