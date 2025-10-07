Sapia.ai, the AI-native hiring platform trusted by leading enterprises, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification, the world's first international standard for AI management systems.

Developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC), ISO/IEC 42001 provides a rigorous framework for responsible AI practices. Independent Certification Body Sensiba LLP validated Sapia.ai against the standard.

Governance first

Unlike providers rushing AI features to market, Sapia.ai has been building ethical, transparent AI systems since 2018.

"Responsible AI isn't new for us it's our foundation," said Barb Hyman, CEO Founder of Sapia.ai. "When we published our FAIR framework in 2021, we defined what fair, inclusive, and valid AI looks like in hiring. FAIR is now a global benchmark for responsible AI in recruitment. Achieving ISO 42001 formalises what we've practised for years: AI that's explainable, auditable, and safe for people decisions."

Hyman added: "With the EU AI Act around the corner, enterprises need proof their AI partners are built on the right foundations, not marketing spin. This certification shows we're walking that talk."

Science over hype

Sapia.ai is the first AI interview company to achieve ISO 42001 certification, underscoring its unique approach to responsible data, model training, and validation.

Since 2018, Sapia.ai has pioneered science-backed conversational AI for hiring, grounded in behavioural data from over eight million structured interviews and three billion words of human responses. Its models are trained on diverse, real-world datasets built to measure skills and competencies not scrape the internet for proxies.

That distinction matters: in AI, the data you train on defines the outcomes you deliver. Sapia.ai's proprietary dataset, combined with its FAIR framework and peer-reviewed science, ensures fairness, accuracy, and explainability are built in not bolted on.

Why it matters for HR leaders

As the EU AI Act brings strict governance obligations, ISO 42001 certification gives HR and TA leaders confidence that Sapia.ai's systems already meet those standards secure, ethical, and compliant by design.

It's proof that AI in hiring can be both powerful and principled, helping organisations make faster, fairer, and more defensible decisions at scale.

About Sapia.ai

Sapia.ai is the trusted AI platform for fair, data-driven hiring. Built on the world's largest structured interview dataset, it delivers scientifically validated insights through conversational chat interviews. Trusted by brands including BT Group, Woolworths, Costa Coffee and Qantas Group, Sapia.ai enables hiring that is faster, fairer, and loved by candidates.

Learn more about Sapia.ai's credentials here.

