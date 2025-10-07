billups, the world's largest independent out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company, today announced the appointment of Marc Marienfeld as Managing Director of Germany, marking a key milestone in its European growth strategy. Based in Munich, Marienfeld will lead billups' expansion in the German market, bringing more than 20 years of senior media leadership to the role.

Marienfeld has held executive positions at Wavemaker Germany, GroupM's mPlatform, Kinetic Worldwide, and, most recently, served as Chief Growth Officer at HYGH AG. A proven innovator and connector in the German media space, he brings deep relationships with leading brands and agencies and a hands-on leadership style.

"billups is the world's leading OOH agency with a powerful edge in MarTech and data analysis, two areas that will fuel real growth in the German OOH market," said Marc Marienfeld, Managing Director, billups Germany. "I'm thrilled to join a team of such passionate, experienced professionals, and I look forward to building billups Germany into a trusted, future-forward partner for brands and publishers alike."

In his role, Marienfeld will spearhead billups' expansion into Germany, aligning local operations with global capabilities to deliver billups' patented analytics and measurement solutions to clients. He will be responsible for scaling the company's presence, strengthening domestic client partnerships, and facilitating international OOH investment in and out of Germany.

"We are hugely excited to welcome Marc's energy, passion, and wide expertise of the German OOH landscape," said James McEwan, CEO, billups EMEA. "As Europe's largest economy, and already the second-largest European destination for our international clients, we look forward to Marc and his team helping us grow our domestic and global capabilities in this vital market."

Marienfeld's appointment underscores billups' commitment to localized leadership and innovation-driven global expansion. The move also reflects broader industry trends: growing demand for measurable, data-led OOH campaigns, and the increasing role of programmatic DOOH (PDOOH) in Europe.

About billups

billups is the world's largest independent out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company helping advertisers, agencies, and OOH media owners strengthen media performance through a patented analytics and measurement platform. With more than 20 years of experience and employees spanning over 20 countries, billups unites local expertise with global accessibility to actualize international marketing initiatives. Using proprietary, AI-powered technology to plan, optimize, and report on media effectiveness, billups makes OOH an indispensable part of media plans.

