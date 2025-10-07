The World's Largest Independent Out-of-Home Agency Enters Mexico Market and Names New Leadership in Germany and Singapore

billups, the world's largest independent out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company, today announced its expansion into Mexico and the appointment of senior leaders in Germany and Singapore to support the company's continued global growth. These new roles reflect billups' commitment to localized leadership, deep market intelligence, and delivering measurable results through advanced technology and data-driven solutions.

Marc Marienfeld has been appointed Managing Director, Germany, leading the company's expanded presence in one of Europe's most influential OOH markets. Based in Munich, Marienfeld brings over 20 years of experience in executive roles at Wavemaker, GroupM's mPlatform, Kinetic Worldwide, and, most recently, as Chief Growth Officer at HYGH AG.

Salvador García joins to lead billups' entry into Mexico, as Managing Director in the crucial Latin American Market. García brings two decades of commercial and media leadership across Mexico, Central America, and Spain, including senior roles at Latcom, TV Azteca, and Planet IFE.

Sunil Yadav has been named Head of Revenue, APAC, with a focus on driving commercial and investment strategy across the region. Based in Singapore, Yadav brings notable leadership across both supply and demand-side businesses, including Amazon, Twitch, Dentsu, WPP, and Publicis, along with deep expertise in digital and programmatic OOH.

"Our expansion into Mexico and new regional leadership is driven by our global clients who want billups' technology, measurement expertise, and performance-focused approach across all their key markets," said David Krupp, Global Chief Executive Officer at billups. "We're seeing consistent demand from multinational brands that experience our solutions and patented analytics platform in one market and want that same level of innovation and accountability everywhere they operate. Marc, Salvador, and Sunil give us greater firepower not only as proven leaders in their respective regions, but as operators who understand that today's out-of-home advertising must deliver measurable performance, trust, data, and creativity, not just reach."

With these additions, billups continues to expand its global footprint across 20 countries, offering clients a unified yet locally informed approach to planning, buying, and measuring OOH media. Each leader will play a critical role in accelerating the adoption of billups' patented analytics and measurement platform and supporting regional partners with insights, tools, and transparency.

"It's an incredibly exciting time for OOH," added Krupp. "From Mexico City to Munich to Singapore, we're growing with purpose. Our mission is to make out-of-home simpler, smarter, and more effective for every brand we work with."

About billups

billups is the world's largest independent out-of-home (OOH) technology and managed services company, helping advertisers, agencies, and OOH media owners strengthen media performance through a patented analytics and measurement platform. With more than 20 years of experience and employees spanning over 20 countries, billups unites local expertise with global accessibility to actualize international marketing initiatives. Using proprietary, AI-powered technology to plan, optimize, and report on media effectiveness, billups makes OOH an indispensable part of media plans.

