Introhive Delivers General Availability of AI-Powered Relationship Intelligence Capabilities, Redefining How Firms Harness Connections for Growth

FREDERICTON, NB, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Introhive, the leading Relationship Intelligence platform, today announces the General Availability of its next-generation Intelligence Suite, a transformative set of capabilities that revolutionizes how firms harness the value of their relationships for business growth.

Genuine, trusted relationships are a firm's greatest asset and differentiator. However, legacy ERM platforms are no longer enough. Introhive's goes beyond "who knows who" with actionable intelligence that help firms anticipate changes, respond faster, and grow smarter.

Introhive's Intelligence Suite empowers firms to elevate their growth strategy from reactive to proactive relationship management - leveraging AI to deliver more growth opportunities, greater impact, and a lasting competitive advantage with fewer resources.

Intelligent Capabilities That Revolutionize Relationship Management

Introhive's Intelligence Suite empowers firms to turn data into decisions with proactive alerts on job changes, alumni network monitoring, and smarter, actionable relationship pathways based on shared experience. With automated insights and unmatched data quality, firms can uncover new revenue opportunities, track key contact and alumni movements, and inform growth strategies at scale.

Introhive's latest capabilities empower firms to maximize their relationship capital with fewer resources to deliver greater returns. These innovations help teams identify new revenue and partnership opportunities, anticipate risks, and accelerate growth at scale through a seamless, intuitive platform.

"This is a turning point in how firms harness their relationships. We're moving from reactive tracking to proactive intelligence powered by AI, giving leaders a real edge in building and sustaining growth," said Lee Blakemore , CEO of Introhive. "With the Intelligence Suite, firms can no longer afford to rely on guesswork. Spotting opportunities earlier, responding to change faster, and strengthening the connections that drive lasting results is the new baseline for growth."

"It's really valuable to have functionality that lets us identify our alumni and track their current job roles. The activity tracking is especially useful because it shows us who they're engaging with, making it easier to follow up - whether that's simply maintaining a relationship or pursuing an ongoing or potential deal.

We also appreciate the LinkedIn connection, since it allows colleagues to view groups of contacts in one place and then dig deeper through LinkedIn for targeting purposes. The export feature is great too, as it makes it easy to see both where people are and the date of the last interaction."

- Jo Cooper, Global Head of Marketing & Business Development Operations at Simmons & Simmons

Valuable Insights From Day One

Introhive is committed to delivering precise insights based on best-in-class data. With an industry-leading data accuracy rate of 90%, firms can trust their relationship intelligence is reliable and actionable.

Turn Insight into Action Across the Firm

Relationships have always been essential to growth, but without the right tools, key insights often go unnoticed. Introhive's Intelligence Suite changes that by equipping teams with AI-driven intelligence to deepen client connections, detect risks early, and uncover new growth opportunities to help firms take action with confidence - before opportunities slip away.

To learn more about these upcoming capabilities, visit our website .

About Introhive

Introhive is a leading Relationship Intelligence platform that empowers firms to break down data silos and gain actionable insights from their relationships to fuel collaboration and growth. With Introhive's relationship intelligence, firms can identify key relationships within the firm, measure the strength of client and prospect relationships, foster cross-firm collaboration, uncover risks or opportunities by understanding the health of relationships over time, and leverage these insights for business development and client retention efforts. Trusted by industry-leading brands, Introhive's supports over 250,000 users in 90+ countries. Discover how Introhive can transform the way you manage relationships at www.introhive.com .

