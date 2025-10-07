Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
WKN: 1717
PR Newswire
Ingka Group acquires Locus, an AI-powered logistics software company to transform the IKEA home delivery experience

MALMÖ, Sweden, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, the largest IKEA retailer, today announces the acquisition of Locus, a leading logistics technology company based in the USA.

IKEA Logo

This strategic investment strengthens IKEA digital capabilities, giving the retailer greater control over a critical moment in the customer journey. In today's retail landscape, customers expect a seamless home delivery, taking the complex digital systems that make it possible for granted. Historically, IKEA has relied on multiple third-party providers for these essential services. The acquisition of Locus represents a significant move by Ingka Group towards making shopping and delivery even smoother for its customers.

Locus offers a sophisticated AI-powered logistics management platform, featuring advanced route optimisation, real-time tracking, as well as the smart use of vehicles and resources. By integrating these capabilities, Locus will better enable Ingka Group to enhance efficiency across the supply chain - from capacity management and optimisation to last-mile execution. The partnership not only strengthens how IKEA delivers home furnishings to customers globally but also supports their ambition to create a faster and smarter distribution network.

As Parag Parekh, Global CDO for IKEA Retail (Ingka Group) adds: "Our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many, and that includes delivering products when and how customers want them. This acquisition strengthens the digital capabilities required to meet rising customer expectations, while ensuring the quality and reliability IKEA is known for."

This acquisition comes at a critical time, with online sales representing 28% of total IKEA retail sales in FY24, up from 11% in FY19. The integration of Locus's technology will further strengthen IKEA ability to meet this growth, complementing earlier strategic technology investments such as Made4net, which will help enhance the company's warehouse management, and TaskRabbit, which expanded furniture assembly services.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2609634/5547336/IKEA_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ingka-group-acquires-locus-an-ai-powered-logistics-software-company-to-transform-the-ikea-home-delivery-experience-302576125.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
