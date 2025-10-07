Rio Ferdinand & Sara Davies to Judge Start-Up Pitch Competition at Alibaba.com's CoCreate Europe Event

$400,000 Up for Grabs as most innovative new product ideas will be picked live in London on the 14thof November

LONDON, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce, today announced that Manchester United legend-turned-entrepreneur and global content creator Rio Ferdinand OBE1, and entrepreneur and broadcaster Sara Davies MBE2, will lead the judging panel at Alibaba.com's CoCreate Pitch, a new global competition spotlighting the next generation of product-based innovation in the UK and Europe. The overall judging panel will consist of representatives from the UK, Germany, France and the US - including crowdfunding platform Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor - joining Rio and Sara. Kickstarter is the official Crowdfunding Partner of CoCreate Pitch 20253.

Set to take place during Alibaba.com's inaugural sourcing and e-commerce event CoCreate Europe in London on 14th November, the competition will see 30 finalists pitch their product ideas live to the judging panel with ten winners receiving up to $20,000 worth of prizes. The grand winner will receive $200,000 to help develop their product4, out of a total prize pool of $400,000 worth of prizes. CoCreate has been hosted in Las Vegas since 2023, bringing together thousands of SMEs under one roof to collaborate, forge sourcing relationships and unlock growth. Alibaba.com is now expanding the global footprint of this event with the launch of CoCreate Europe.

Rio Ferdinand says: "On the pitch I learnt the value of ambition, fresh ideas and determination, and those same qualities have guided me in building a successful business career. As a judge at CoCreate Pitch, I'm looking forward to sharing those experiences and supporting the next generation of innovative product-based start-ups in Europe."

Sara Davies says: "I've spent several years spotting new business ideas and helping to turn them into a reality, so being asked to judge Alibaba.com's CoCreate Pitch competition felt like a perfect fit. There is a lot of untapped potential amongst Europe's entrepreneurs, and I'm keen to hearing fresh product ideas and helping to kickstart new businesses."

Kuo Zhang, President, Alibaba.com, says: "We're delighted to welcome Rio and Sara as judges to CoCreate Pitch at the inaugural CoCreate Europe conference in London in November. We look forward to welcoming SMEs from across the continent to join us in person at the event, and are excited to bring this unique sourcing ecosystem conference to Europe for the first time."

The pitch competition is the marquee programme of CoCreate 2025, Alibaba.com's SME-focused b2b event that brings together entrepreneurs, manufacturers and investors for a full day programme of product innovation and business building.

After the successful edition in the US in Las Vegas in September this year, the European edition will be held on 14th November 2025 in London for the first time, offering a dynamic platform for entrepreneurs to connect and grow.

It will provide insights on - and access to - Alibaba.com's cutting-edge tools, supplier network, and AI-powered sourcing tools AI Mode and Accio that automate the entire sourcing process, connecting buyers with 200,000+ verified suppliers across 76 industry categories and 200 million product listings. In addition, it will highlight its Trade Assurance which helps SMEs gain greater confidence and reliability in their supply chain. Combined, these offerings save SMEs time and allow them to focus on growing their businesses.

The event will also feature keynotes and panels on topics ranging from how to cut business costs and build resilient supply chains, to harness AI for growth, scale beyond borders and tap into the trends set to shape 2026 and beyond. In addition, there will be a plethora of networking opportunities for sellers, connecting them with sourcing professionals, suppliers, investors and SME influencers.

1Rio Ferdinand OBE is a former Manchester United footballer widely regarded as one of the best defenders of his generation. He has won six Premier League titles, the 2008 UEFA Champions League and represented England at three World Cup tournaments.

Beyond his legendary football career and impactful presence in the media, Rio has established himself as a savvy and strategic businessman. As President of New Era Ingenious, a talent and creative agency specialising in athlete-led content and brand partnerships, and a global content creator through his digital channel Rio Ferdinand Presents, Rio continues to shape the future of sport and media.

With investments across a range of successful ventures, he has proven that his talents extend far beyond the pitch. From property and lifestyle brands to tech and media, he's built a diverse portfolio that reflects both his business acumen and vision.

2Sara Davies is a British entrepreneur, broadcaster and investor. She is best known as the founder of Crafter's Companion, a multimillion-pound crafts company she launched while at university. She also starred on BBC's Dragons' Den for six years, becoming the youngest-ever female investor to appear on the show.

3As part of their strategic partnership with Alibaba.com, Kickstarter will offer a cohort-based coaching programme for pitch winners who plan to launch their crowdfunding campaigns within 12 months of the event. Finalists who launch campaigns on Kickstarter within this timeframe will receive exclusive benefits on both platforms, including homepage feature listing on Kickstarter.com, newsletter placements, coaching from Kickstarter experts, and promotional spotlights on both platforms' marketing channels.

4CoCreate Pitch total cash pool comprises 50% non-dilutive prize and 50% in credits and support.

How to join CoCreate Europe, London, 14th November (InterContinental Hotel - The O2)

Tickets are available now at https://www.alibabacocreate.com/. Attendees can choose from General, Premium or VIP admission, each offering full access to sessions, networking opportunities exclusive event experiences.

About Alibaba.com

Launched in 1999, Alibaba.com is a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce that serves buyers and suppliers from over 200 countries and regions around the world. It is engaged in services covering various aspects of commerce, including providing businesses with tools that help them reach a global audience for their products and helping buyers discover products, find suppliers and place orders online fast and efficiently. Alibaba.com is part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group.

