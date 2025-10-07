Metso Corporation: Metso publishes restated comparative figures related to the reclassification of continuing operations

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on October 7, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. EEST

Metso has restated its comparative figures for the Group and Minerals segment following the reclassification of its Metals & Chemical Processing business as part of continuing operations. Previously, both the Metals & Chemical Processing and Ferrous & Heat Transfer businesses had been classified as discontinued operations since October 2, 2023. On May 30, 2025, Metso announced the divestment of the Ferrous business to SMS group. Following this, the Metals & Chemical Processing business-which Metso decided to retain and was excluded from the divestment-was reclassified as continuing operations as of July 1, 2025.

As a result, related income statement items, assets, and liabilities have been reclassified into continuing operations. Depreciation and amortization of fixed assets and right-of-use assets have resumed, with the cumulative impact from October 1, 2023, to June 30, 2025, recognized through the income statement and adjusted on the balance sheet under continuing operations. These changes are reflected in segment reporting under the Minerals segment.

Restated segment information based on the new reporting structure for the financial year 2024 and for H1/2025 is provided below and in the attachment to this release, available in PDF and Excel formats.

