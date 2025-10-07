Bimergen Energy Corporation: Bimergen Energy Announces $200 Million Equity Commitment for Battery Energy Storage Projects

Newport Beach, CA, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB: BESS] ("the Company" or "Bimergen"), a developer of utility-scale battery energy storage projects and an independent power provider, announced today that it has secured an equity commitment of up to $200 million from a leading European energy generation and transmission company (the "Equity Partner") to fund the development and construction of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facilities across the United States.

Under the terms of the executed Binding Letter of Agreement between the Equity Partner and Emergen Energy LLC, Bimergen's wholly owned subsidiary, the Equity Partner has committed an initial $10 million to support pre-construction and early-stage development activities, with total equity commitments of up to $200 million anticipated as projects advance toward construction-ready status.

This equity capital will serve as the equity portion of project capital structures, representing approximately 10-20% of the total funding needed to support permanent debt financing for BESS project buildouts. The remaining debt portion is expected to be sourced from global financial institutions with whom Bimergen's management team maintains established relationships.

"This partnership represents a pivotal step forward in Bimergen Energy's mission to expand our energy storage portfolio and advance renewable infrastructure at scale. The partnership provides the necessary capital and strategic support needed to accelerate our project pipeline and deliver results with speed and precision. Together, we're driving innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth," said Cole Johnson, President of Bimergen Energy.

"Energy storage continues to stand out as one of the most compelling investment opportunities in today's energy market," said Benjamin Tran, CEO of Bimergen Energy. "Strong federal support and a clear demand for grid resilience are creating a favorable environment for both equity and debt investors. These conditions enable more efficient financing structures, reduce long-term risk, and enhance the overall return profile of our projects. Bimergen Energy expects the committed equity capital to accelerate the readiness of its 2 GW pipeline of BESS projects currently in various stages of development."

About Bimergen Energy Corporation

Bimergen Energy Corporation [OTCQB: BESS] is a utility-scale Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) asset owner, project developer, and independent power provider focused on capitalizing on the demand for grid reliability and reducing energy price volatility. Bimergen partners with institutional investors to finance, construct, and operate energy storage facilities under long-term offtake agreements that ensure stable, contract-backed revenue. For more information, visit www.bimergen.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements regarding possible business combinations and the financing thereof, and related matters, as well as all other statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

BESS@redchip.com

Bimergen Energy Corporation

