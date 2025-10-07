Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - EMERGE Commerce Ltd. (TSXV: ECOM) (OTC Pink: EMCMF) is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming 2025 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, will be attending the conference, delivering an investor presentation and participating in scheduled 1-on-1 meetings with investors at the conference.

2025 Cantech Investment Conference

Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025

Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON

Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register

More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Ghassan Halazon, Founder and CEO, of EMERGE Commerce Ltd., commented, "We are delighted to be participating in the Cantech Investment Conference as it's an excellent platform to strengthen our connections within the capital markets. We hope to enhance our visibility, showcase our achievements, and increase our profile among the investor communities."

About The Cantech Investment Conference

The Cantech Investment Conference, recognized as Canada's foremost technology and diversified industries investment event, provides emerging companies with the unique opportunity to showcase their innovations and growth strategies, and participate in individual 1-on-1 meetings with potential investors and capital markets professionals. The conference serves as a hub for networking, knowledge exchange, and investment opportunities, while also featuring panel discussions with industry experts to offer insights into current trends, challenges, and opportunities. For fifteen years, Cantech Media, the parent company of Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the space.

SOURCE: Cantech Letter