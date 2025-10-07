Cyngn CEO Outlines New Pillars of Its Growth Strategy

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cyngn (Nasdaq: CYN) issued a letter from the CEO:

Dear Shareholders,

I want to begin by thanking you for your continued support and confidence in Cyngn. As we advance our mission to deliver autonomous driving solutions for industrial and commercial applications, I would like to share with you the strategic initiatives we are pursuing to accelerate growth and create long-term shareholder value.

Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress in strengthening our core business. Our technology is proving its potential to transform industries that depend on heavy equipment and logistics, and we are steadily building a foundation for scalable growth.

To build on this momentum, we are adding two new pillars to our growth strategy:

Strengthening the Balance Sheet Through Strategic Asset Acquisitions



We believe that financial strength and operational flexibility are critical to seizing opportunities in a rapidly evolving market.



As digital assets continue to mature and gain broader institutional acceptance, we are assessing whether allocating a portion of our treasury into select cryptocurrencies or blockchain-based instruments could serve as both a diversification tool and a potential source of enhanced returns.



Any such strategy would be pursued with careful risk management, regulatory compliance, and a focus on preserving liquidity to support our operational and growth objectives.



Real estate assets can provide long-term value, stability, and in certain cases, recurring income that complements our core business operations. We are assessing opportunities to acquire or partner on properties that align with our operational needs, provide strategic advantages for our growth initiatives, or serve as diversified holdings that enhance shareholder value over time.



We believe acquiring these assets will not only bolster the company's intrinsic value but also provide us with a stronger platform for long-term investments, operational resilience, and shareholder return.



Acquiring and Merging With Revenue-Generating Companies



In parallel, we are actively exploring acquisitions or mergers with revenue-generating companies that are adjacent or complementary to our existing solutions. By integrating these businesses into Cyngn, we can accelerate revenue growth, expand our customer base, and enhance our technology offerings. We are especially focused on opportunities that will extend our capabilities in automation, robotics, and data-driven logistics, thereby deepening our market position and creating synergies with our autonomous solutions.

These two initiatives, combined with the continued advancement of our core technology, represent a balanced approach to growth.

We are focused on driving both near-term revenue expansion and long-term shareholder value creation. Our management team is committed to executing this strategy with discipline and transparency, ensuring that every decision we make is aligned with the best interests of our investors.

To support both our asset acquisition strategy and potential investments in adjacent businesses, Cyngn filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. This step will provide the company with the flexibility to raise the necessary capital while aligning our financing structure with long-term growth objectives. We are committed to doing so in a manner that balances the need for expansion with the interests of our existing shareholders.

We are at an exciting inflection point. By augmenting our technology with strong assets and complementary businesses, we are positioning Cyngn to become a leader in the industrial automation ecosystem. I am confident that the strategy we are pursuing will enable us to accelerate our growth trajectory and unlock new opportunities for sustainable value creation.

Thank you for being part of our journey. I look forward to keeping you updated as we execute against these goals.

Sincerely,

Lior Tal

Chief Executive Officer

Cyngn

About Cyngn

Cyngn develops and deploys autonomous vehicle technology for industrial organizations like manufacturers and logistics companies. The Company addresses significant challenges facing industrial organizations today, such as labor shortages and costly safety incidents.

Cyngn's DriveMod technology empowers customers to seamlessly bring self-driving technology to their operations without high upfront costs or infrastructure installations. DriveMod is currently available on Motrec MT-160 Tuggers and BYD Forklifts.

The DriveMod Tugger hauls up to 12,000 lbs, travels inside and out, and targets a typical payback period of less than 2 years. The DriveMod Forklift lifts heavy loads that use non-standard pallets and is currently available to select customers. For all terms referenced within, please refer to the Company's annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC filed on March 6, 2025.

