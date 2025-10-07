Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - New Jersey-based award-winning digital agency eDesign Interactive has partnered with Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) to produce a video for the "Thriving in Somerset County" initiative.

The initiative highlights how RVCC's partnerships with local businesses within the county are fueling economic growth by developing a skilled workforce rooted in the community.

Thriving in Somerset County Campaign Video | Source: RVCC

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/267933_97ebbad0f459e8f6_001full.jpg

The video emphasizes RVCC's role as a talent pipeline, preparing those who are ready to contribute immediately to Somerset County's diverse industries.

RVCC's Communications team developed a strategy to promote the college's core strengths and market position under the theme "asserting the RVCC voice." To bring this vision to life, RVCC engaged eDesign Interactive, whose strategic thinking and creative talents helped translate the theme into action.

Through compelling storytelling built on success narratives, the economic development initiative aims to demonstrate the value of Somerset County as a place where students and businesses alike can benefit from local partnerships, building a resilient, skilled workforce.

eDesign Interactive and RVCC have collaborated for many years prior to this project, with the agency responsible for the community college's award-winning sites and digital campaigns.

"We are proud to be trusted once again by RVCC to help tell this important story. It's inspiring to see how education and local government are partnering with industry to strengthen local opportunities, and we're honored to play a role in bringing that vision to Somerset County," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive.

To learn more about eDesign Interactive's digital services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com/services.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

