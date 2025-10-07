Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - MGO CPA, a global team of more than 500 financial service professionals providing assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services, announced today that it will be attending the 19th annual Main Event at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Dates: October 19-21

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About MGO CPA

MGO is a global team of financial service professionals serving the full scope of needs shaping our clients' business and personal goals. Our team members stand ready to help our clients grow through assurance, tax, consulting, outsourcing, and private client services.With human care at the core of everything we do, we provide outstanding service experiences, delivered with sophisticated digital tools that work effortlessly for our clients.Our global platform serves clients in over 100 countries and in 40 different languages. From offices throughout the US, and India, we engage our clients in real-time when and where they need us the most. We are honored to work alongside innovators in culture-defining industries. Whether serving a pre-revenue startup, industry leader, high-net-worth individual, or trusted government agency, we provide holistic financial guidance to shape long-term success.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

