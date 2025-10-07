Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Elizabeth Wallinger and Mr. Malcolm Davidson have joined the Company as independent directors, and Ms. Ashley Nadon has assumed the role of Corporate Secretary. Ms. Wallinger and Ms. Nadon replace Mr. Frank van de Water, who is retiring as director and Corporate Secretary, respectively. Mr. Davidson replaces Mr. Brian Robertson who is also retiring from board duties. The Company thanks both gentlemen for their long years of service to Romios and wishes them both a happy retirement.

Elizabeth Wallinger holds a B.Sc. degree in Earth and Ocean Sciences from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Business Administration from Thompson Rivers University, and is a Chartered Professional Accountant in British Columbia. During the past 15 years, she has worked in the mineral exploration industry as an exploration geologist with Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited and as a Corporate Controller and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for various junior exploration and cleantech companies. Ms. Wallinger is currently CFO at Sea Lion Electric Equipment Limited, and also serves as a director for Silver Range Resources Ltd., and GGL Resources Corp.

Malcolm Davidson is a Chartered Accountant and Chartered Professional Accountant. He holds an accounting degree from the BC Institute of Technology, and the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors through the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto. Mr. Davidson has over 20 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer and compliance officer for multiple public and private mining and technology companies, including CFO of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, Coral Gold Resources, Enduro Metals, and HEG & Associates.

Ashley Nadon is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Arts (Economics) degree from the University of Toronto, and a Master of Business Administration in Accounting from McMaster University. Ms. Nadon provides accounting, Chief Financial Officer and corporate secretarial services to private and public companies in her role as Managing Director of Nadon Professional Corporation.

"All three of our new team members - Liz, Malcolm and Ashley - have that ideal combination of relevant training and years of practical, in-the-trenches experience in the mineral exploration sector, which make them terrific assets to our Company," said Kevin Keough, Chief Executive Officer. "Stephen and I are really looking forward to working with each of them as we complete the restructuring of Romios through the remainder of this year and embark on next season's first-ever drill campaign at the Trek South copper gold prospect."

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a TSXV-listed mineral exploration company focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. The Company has crafted an ambitious business plan to advance Romios in the second half of 2025 and into 2026, primarily by refocusing its efforts on achieving discoveries through the drill bit. The Company holds several wholly-owned porphyry copper-gold prospects in British Columbia's "Golden Triangle", the most significant of which is the Trek South prospect, upon which a range of geosciences applied to it in the period since 2022 including mapping, sampling, magnetic, IP and MT geophysical surveys, have delivered high-order, complementary results that all vector to the same conclusion: that the target area offers high discovery potential and is among the best undrilled porphyry prospects in the province. A drill permit is in place and an updated NI 43-101 with plan and budget is under preparation. Trek South is located adjacent to Teck-Newmont's Galore Creek deposits, presently undergoing pre-feasibility studies, and is bisected by the road right-of-way thereto. First-ever drilling of Trek South is planned for the 2026 field season.

Additional wholly-owned interests include two former producers in Nevada: the Kinkaid claims in the Walker Lane trend covering numerous shallow Au-Ag-Cu workings over what is believed to be one or more porphyry centres (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, June 2025, Kinkaid Gold-Copper-Silver Project, www.romios.com), and the Scossa mine property in the Sleeper trend which is a former high-grade gold producer (source: J.Biczok, P.Geo, July 2025, Scossa Historic Gold Mine Property, www.romios.com). The Company also holds a 100% interest in the large-scale Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property adjacent to the northwest of the Musselwhite Mine, where drilling by the Company has produced highly encouraging, broad VMS-style Au-Cu intersections. Romios also retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario and a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/269330

SOURCE: Romios Gold Resources Inc.