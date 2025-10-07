Midland Exploration Inc.: Midland Resumes Work on Its Jouvex Gold Project Northwest of Douay Gold Deposit in Abitibi

MONTREAL, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce the execution of an induced polarization (IP) survey on its Jouvex gold property, wholly owned by Midland and located approximately 10 kilometres northwest of the Douay deposit.

Fieldwork on the Jouvex property resumed in 2024-2025 with the execution of two drone-supported magnetic surveys. The surveys were conducted in the south part of the property, on a new potentially auriferous target. This area will also be the focus of an induced polarization survey totalling 30 lines kilometres in the fall of 2025. Line cutting has begun, and the survey is expected to take place in October 2025. The survey is designed to refine drilling targets that were previously defined based on a compilation of previous work and the drone-supported magnetic surveys. These targets are located near a major structure that runs just north of the Douay gold deposit, where indicated and inferred resources are estimated at 3.038 million ounces of gold (2022 MRE, Maple Gold website).

New Exploration Target Identified on Jouvex

Following a recent reassessment by Midland of the potential on the Jouvex property, the south part of the project is now the main area of interest for upcoming exploration work. Based on a compilation of historical drilling, the geology was modified with the addition of a band of felsic tuffs and volcanic rocks between Taïbi sediments and Cartwright mafic volcanic rocks. These units encountered in several historical drill holes are not present in SIGEOM and open the door to potential VMS mineralization. In addition, drone-supported magnetic surveys conducted by Midland indicate the main magnetic fabric is truncated in the south part of the project. This interference, at the contact between felsic and mafic volcanic rocks, may be attributed to major structures, which are favourable emplacement sites for potential syenitic intrusions, similar to Douay and a fairly common setting for gold deposits in the Abitibi belt.

IP Survey Follow-up

In the winter of 2026, Midland is planning a diamond drilling campaign on the IP grid covered in the fall of 2025. The helicopter-supported winter campaign totalling at least 1,500 metres of diamond drilling is planned in the vicinity of the potential gold-bearing syenite similar to Douay. Permit applications have been submitted, and processing is underway.

Cautionary statement : Mineralization occurring at the Douay deposit is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Jouvex property held by Midland.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold and critical metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc., BHP Canada Inc., Centerra Gold Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd, Probe Gold Inc., Electric Elements Mining Corp., SOQUEM Inc., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

Qualified Person and Exploration Director Richard D. St-Cyr, P.Geo., reviewed and approved this press release and the Jouvex project data as Midland's qualified person (QP) within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

Gino Roger, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel.: 450 420-5977

Fax: 450 420-5978

Email: info@midlandexploration.com

Website: www.midlandexploration.com

Figure 1

Jouvex Project Location

Figure 2

Jouvex-2025 IP Survey Location

Figure 3

Drone Mag Survey-Gradient