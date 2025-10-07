Greene Concepts, Inc.: Greene Concepts Calls for Action on U.S. Water Insecurity Highlighted by L.A. Times

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000 sq. ft. bottling and beverage facility in Marion, NC, responds to a recent Los Angeles Times article, "Humanity is rapidly depleting water and much of the world is getting drier" by Ian James and Sean Greene (link), which highlights the growing threat of freshwater scarcity across the western United States and beyond.

The L.A. Times investigation warns that groundwater depletion now accounts for nearly 70% of water loss in drying regions, putting millions of people, farms, and businesses at risk. Long-term drought, rising temperatures, and shrinking snowpack have accelerated water insecurity throughout the western states.

Greene Concepts is prepared to meet this urgent need with multiple U.S.-based solutions:

Be Water Retail Bottles (16.9 oz.) - Artesian-sourced, Made in the USA bottled water available nationwide through retailers and direct delivery.

Large-Scale Refill Stations - Modular infrastructure offering reliable, premium water access for citizens, private businesses, and city, state, or national entities.

Community Relief Experience - Greene Concepts has a proven record of supporting communities in need through its social impact initiatives.

"As freshwater disappears at an unprecedented rate, Greene Concepts is ready to be part of the solution," said Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, Inc. "Our artesian water source and scalable delivery platforms give communities and governments the tools they need to ensure safe, high-quality water access now and into the future."

Greene Concepts invites municipalities, organizations, and enterprises to partner in bringing sustainable water relief and infrastructure solutions to vulnerable regions in the western U.S. and beyond.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

