Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Hear At Last (OTCID: HRAL), a leader in innovative housing solutions, is proud to announce the creation of a new cryptocurrency token, HOHM, on the Solana blockchain. This initiative is aimed at raising $10 million to support the development and distribution of portable homes in Jamaica and North America.

The HOHM token represents a groundbreaking step in combining blockchain technology with sustainable housing projects. By leveraging the speed, security, and scalability of the Solana blockchain, Hear At Last seeks to provide investors and supporters with a transparent and efficient way to contribute to this transformative project.

Key Objectives of the HOHM Token Initiative:

Raise $10 Million for Portable Homes:

The funds generated through the HOHM token will be directly utilized to build and deploy affordable, portable homes in communities across Jamaica and North America, addressing critical housing shortages. Support Affordable and Sustainable Housing:

The portable homes are designed to be eco-friendly, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable, offering a long-term solution for housing crises in underserved areas. Empowering Communities:

By focusing on building homes in Jamaica and North America, HRAL aims to create opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and improved living conditions. Blockchain Transparency:

The Solana blockchain ensures transparency in fundraising and allocation of funds, giving investors confidence in the project's integrity and impact.

Why the HOHM Token?

The HOHM token is not just a digital asset; it is a symbol of commitment to social impact and innovation. Investors in the token will play a crucial role in addressing housing challenges while also benefiting from the potential growth of this unique initiative.

Pete Wanner, CEO of Heat At Last, commented:

"The launch of the HOHM token is a significant milestone for Hear At Last. It represents our dedication to leveraging cutting-edge technology to solve real-world problems. This project has the potential to change lives by providing affordable housing and fostering community development in Jamaica and North America."

About the Portable Homes Project:

Affordable and Sustainable: Homes are designed to be cost-effective and environmentally friendly, ensuring they meet the needs of diverse communities.

Rapid Deployment: Portable homes can be easily transported and assembled, making them ideal for addressing urgent housing needs.

Global Impact: With an initial focus on Jamaica and North America, the project has the potential to expand to other regions in need.

How to Get Involved:

The HOHM token will soon be available for purchase on the Solana blockchain. Investors, supporters, and community members are encouraged to participate in this initiative to help make affordable housing a reality for thousands of families.

About Hear At Last Holdings Inc.

Hear At Last Holdings Inc. provides modular housing and portable infrastructure solutions designed to meet the needs of diverse communities around the globe. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and social impact, the company aims to redefine how affordable housing is delivered and deployed.

