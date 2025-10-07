Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. (TSXV: PEMC) ("Pacific Empire", "PEMC" or the "Company"), a copper-gold explorer based in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, mobilized field crews to its Trident copper-gold-project, and granted stock options to officers, directors and consultants.

Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Further to its news releases dated September 17, 2025, the Company has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of C$1,386,289.95. In connection with the closing of the first tranche, the Company has issued 21,122,570 Hard Dollar Units and 16,175,000 Flow-Through Units.

The Offering consisted of Hard Dollar Units at a price of C$0.035 per unit, and Flow-Through Units at a price of C$0.04 per unit. Each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.05 for two years. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one flow-through common share and one common share purchase warrant exercisable at C$0.06 for two years.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund Pacific Empire's 2025 diamond drill program at its flagship Trident copper-gold-silver porphyry project, as well as for general working capital.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid aggregate finders' fees totaling C$48,862.80 in cash and issued an aggregate of 1,329,830 finder warrants to certain eligible finders, including Haywood Securities Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Capital Corporation, and Raymond James Ltd. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per share for a period of two years from the closing date.

All securities issued under the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

A senior officer and a director of the Corporation have subscribed for an aggregate of 1,800,000 Hard Dollar Units and a director of the Corporation has subscribed for an aggregate of 4,000,000 Flow-Through Units as part of the Offering, which participation constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101") and Policy 5.9 of the TSXV. The Corporation is relying on the exemption for a formal valuation under section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 (trading on the TSXV), and on the exemption for minority shareholder approval under section 5.7(1)(b) of MI 61-101 (fair market value of less than C$2,500,000). The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Mobilization to Trident Property

The Company is also pleased to report that field crews have mobilized to the Trident property in north-central British Columbia. Preparations are underway for the fully permitted 2025 diamond drill program, with drilling anticipated to commence on or about October 12, 2025. The program is designed to test both porphyry and breccia targets that have never before been drilled despite over 50 years of exploration history.

Brad Peters, President & CEO of Pacific Empire, commented: "With the closing of this financing, Pacific Empire is fully funded to advance what we believe is one of the most significant exploration programs in the history of the Trident property. Mobilizing our team to site marks the beginning of an exciting chapter for our shareholders as we prepare to drill-test undrilled porphyry and breccia targets for the first time."

Grant of Stock Options

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 7,700,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. Each option is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per share for a period of five years, subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.





Figure 1 - Map showing Pacific Empire's fully permitted work area at Trident, including historical drill collars and the five planned 2025 drill holes. Nearly 80 historical holes have been completed south of the creek, yet the newly permitted northern area - long considered the most prospective ground - has never been drilled. With access, camp, and trails now established, Pacific Empire is positioned to be the first company to test these high-priority porphyry and breccia targets.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/269392_57e39506440eba57_001full.jpg





Figure 2 - Compilation map of the Trident property showing multiple independent datasets converging on a major discovery opportunity. A large porphyry target is outlined by copper and gold soil anomalies, resistivity and chargeability features, and favorable intrusive-volcanic contacts. Flanking this centre, conductivity highs define undrilled breccia targets supported by strong copper geochemistry. Together, the data outline a system-scale copper-gold target that has never been tested.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/269392_57e39506440eba57_002full.jpg





Figure 3 - A highly anomalous copper-in-soil anomaly defines the primary porphyry target at Trident. On a moderate slope, the source of the anomaly is most likely located near its upper extent - precisely where drilling is planned. This anomaly, combined with supporting geophysics and geology, makes Trident one of the most exciting undrilled porphyry copper-gold targets in British Columbia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5412/269392_57e39506440eba57_003full.jpg

Unlocking Untested Ground

Although nearly 80 drill holes have been completed at Trident since the 1970s, none have tested the northern porphyry and breccia targets. Historically, access to this area was prevented by the need to cross a creek, which required significant planning and permitting. With PEMC's recently granted Multi-Year Area-Based Exploration Permit, the Company is now positioned to drill this area for the very first time. This makes the 2025 program a true milestone in the project's history - opening ground that has long been considered the most prospective but remained completely untested.

Strategic Importance

The Trident drill program comes at a time when global copper demand is accelerating due to electrification, grid expansion, and electric vehicle adoption. At the same time, new large-scale copper discoveries have become increasingly rare, underscoring the importance of exploring in proven, mining-friendly jurisdictions such as British Columbia. With gold also consistently present as a by-product credit in the system, Trident has the potential to deliver the combination of size, grade, and precious metals that makes porphyry copper-gold deposits particularly attractive.

Pacific Empire believes the 2025 drill program represents a critical opportunity in the Trident property's 50-year history of exploration. The combination of historical mineralization at the A Zone, overlapping geophysical and geochemical anomalies at the porphyry target, and newly permitted access to never-before-drilled breccia targets creates a unique discovery opportunity. With drilling scheduled to begin in September 2025, PEMC is well positioned to advance Trident toward what could be a significant gold-enriched copper porphyry discovery.

Other Matters

About Trident

The Trident property is an early exploration stage property hosting an alkalic porphyry copper-gold-silver prospect with district-scale potential that is accessible by vehicle. The property is located approximately 50 km southeast of the Kwanika deposit owned by NorthWest Copper Corp. and 50 km to the northwest of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Mine. The property covers 6,618 hectares endowed with well-established logging roads providing important efficient access to conduct exploration programs.

In 2022, Pacific Empire acquired a 100% interest in the property in exchange for granting the vendors a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). One-half (1%) of the 2% NSR which may be purchased for $500,000 by Pacific Empire.

About Pinnacle

The Pinnacle project is located 60 km west of Centerra Gold's Mt. Milligan Copper-Gold Mine and 30 km southeast of NorthWest Copper's Kwanika Copper-Gold Deposit in a proven copper-gold porphyry district. Access to the Pinnacle is by road including a new and expanding network of logging roads and trails throughout the main target areas. This improved access is a significant development and is anticipated to contribute to cost effective drill support and provides additional bedrock exposure.

Qualified Person's Statement

Kristian Whitehead, P.Geo., serves as a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information in this news release, approving the disclosure herein.

About Pacific Empire

Pacific Empire is a copper exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PEMC. The Company has a district-scale land position in north-central British Columbia totaling 22,541 hectares.

British Columbia is a "Green" copper jurisdiction with abundant hydroelectric power, access and infrastructure in close proximity to the end market.

