Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to provide a summary of the results of historical drilling conducted at the Yuma King mine, within the 100%-owned Yuma King Project in west-central Arizona. The Yuma King Project hosts the historical Yuma King mine that produced over 7,917 tonnes from underground workings between 1940 and 1963, producing 461,686 lbs Cu (average grade of 2.65%), 2,700 lbs Pb, 261 oz Au (average grade 0.94 g/t), and 5,371 oz Ag (average grade 19.4 g/t) (Rasmussen and Keith, 2024).

The most recent historical exploration programs focused on the Yuma King mine and included two drilling campaigns conducted in 2006 from five drill sites (YK01, YK02, YK03, YK04, and YK06) and 19 drill holes, and 2011 (AV-1 and AV-21) (Figure 1). Over 3,900 metres have been drilled from 21 drill holes between the two programs. The 2006 drilling intersected significant oxidized copper skarn mineralization in the Yuma King mine area, successfully extending the mineralization up-dip and along strike from the mine workings (Figure 2). Skarn mineralization was intersected in all drill holes located near the mine with thicknesses ranging from 9.14m to 36.6m and with copper values between 0.2 to 4.8%, Au values between 0.06 and 4.5 g/t, Ag values between below detection limit and 1,510 g/t, and Mo values between 20 and 500 ppm.

Highlighted intervals2 from the historical drilling include:

45.4 metres of 0.78% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 6.3 g/t Ag from 4.6 m in hole YK01-A

in hole YK01-A 36.9 metres of 0.62% Cu, 0.53 g/t Au, and 3.8 g/t Ag from 5.2 m in hole YK01-B

in hole YK01-B 24.4 metres of 0.74% Cu, 0.48 g/t Au, and 4.4 g/t Ag from 5.9 m in hole YK01-C

in hole YK01-C 30.8 metres of 0.55% Cu, 0.56 g/t Au, and 4.7 g/t Ag from 6.7 m in hole YK01-D 3

in hole YK01-D 27.4 metres of 0.14% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, and 1.1 g/t Ag from 344.4 m in hole AV-1, a ~400m down-dip step-out from the historical Yuma King mine

Holes YK01-A, YK01-B, YK01-C, and YK01-D were located up-dip of the Yuma King mine, and hole AV-1, collared approximately 365m northeast of the historical mine workings, intersected the down-dip extension of the mineralization (Figure 3), demonstrating at least 500m of down-dip skarn potential. Dolomite, dolomite skarn, and marble skarn are the primary hosts of the copper and gold mineralization and are cut by moderately Cu-Au-Mo mineralized Jurassic porphyritic intrusions.

Figure 1: Map view of Yuma King mine area highlighting geological context (Reynolds et al., 1991), historical drill holes and mine workings, Au in soil geochemistry, and inferred exploration potential. Cross section locations (Figures 2 and 3) are shown in red.

"The historical drilling at Yuma King demonstrates the strength and continuity of the copper-gold skarn system, with multiple holes intersecting broad zones of mineralization near the historical mine and extending over 760 metres to the east," commented CEO, Jon Ward. "Importantly, the work completed to date provides us with a strong foundation as we refine our upcoming drill program that will focus on testing extensions of the known skarn horizons with a potential strike length of 1.6 km, as well as related porphyry Cu-Au-Mo mineralization. The next phase of exploration at Yuma King will further unlock the broader potential for our shareholders."

Figure 2: Long Section view looking northeast, showing 1.6 km of Cu-Au skarn and replacement potential along strike.

Figure 3: Cross Section view looking southeast showing demonstrated minimum 500m down-dip skarn potential.

The purpose of the planned upcoming drill program will be to confirm and extend the copper and gold mineralization in and around the Yuma King Mine area. Post-mineral deformation including fold repetition of the mineralized skarn-hosting units, and structural cover of these units, may have hidden compelling exploration targets. Some of these are highlighted by recent drone magnetic surveys which have the potential to image magnetic skarn mineralization (Figure 4; Corcel Exploration New Release July 28, 2025). Recent surface sampling has outlined Au in soil anomalies (Corcel Exploration News Release May 13, 2025) which point to further strike potential in the Yuma King mine area (Figures 1, 2, and 4).

Figure 4: Map view of the Yuma King mine area showing exploration potential highlighted by historical and recently acquired exploration data, notably that from Corcel's recent drone magnetic survey.

Future Exploration Plans

Corcel is advancing preparations for its maiden drill program and is also planning for additional geophysical surveys, specifically Induced Polarization (IP), to further delineate subsurface targets in the nearby Three Musketeers area. In parallel, the team will initiate hyperspectral imaging to enhance alteration mapping and vectoring, while continuing the 3D integration of geological, geochemical, and geophysical datasets. These efforts are designed to refine the geological understanding of the project and generate additional strong drill targets.

Technical Disclosure

Roy Greig, Ph.D., P.Geo, a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and advisor to Corcel Exploration Corp. has reviewed and approved the technical content in this news release. The QP has not been able to verify the historical exploration data disclosed herein since the original materials and documentation are presently inaccessible. Nonetheless, this data is believed to be accurate and sufficient for purposes of guiding future exploration on the Yuma King project.

Investor Relations Engagements

Corcel has engaged ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") (204 - 251 Queens Quay East, Toronto, Ontario, M5A 0X3; david@icpartners.ca; +1 (647) 873-8519) to provide automated market-making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm ICP Premium, in compliance with the policies of the CSE and applicable securities legislation. ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes. The agreement commenced on September 25, 2025, for an initial four-month term and will automatically renew for successive one-month terms unless terminated in accordance with its terms. ICP and its principals are arm's length to the Company and have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

The Company has also engaged Dig Media Inc., doing business as Investing News Network ("INN") (1200 - 736 Granville Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6Z 1G3; info@investingnewsnetwork.com; +1 (604) 688-8231) to provide advertising, profile generation, press release syndication, and lead generation services. The agreement, entered into on July 31, 2025, has a 13-month term for total consideration of C$12,000 plus applicable taxes, payable in quarterly installments. INN and its principals are arm's length to the Company and have no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company, nor any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About Corcel Exploration Inc.

Corcel Exploration is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties throughout North America. The Company has entered a long-term lease agreement to acquire the Yuma King Copper-Gold project in Arizona, which spans a district-scale land position of 3,200 hectares comprising 515 unpatented federal mining claims in the Ellsworth Mining District, including the past-producing Yuma Mine which saw underground production of copper, lead, gold and silver between 1940 and 1963. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Willow copper project. For more information, please visit our website at https://corcelexploration.com/.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or the Company's future performance, business prospects or opportunities that are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions of management made in light of management's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "target", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's planned Phase I drill program, the potential for extensions of mineralization, interpretations of historical exploration results, timing and success of exploration programs, and the potential discovery of additional mineralization. These forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions considered reasonable by the Company as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: the accuracy and reliability of historical results; geological interpretations; continuity of mineralization; availability of financing and personnel; future commodity prices; and general business and economic conditions.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, risks inherent in mineral exploration, including unexpected results or outcomes; inability to obtain required permits or approvals; availability and cost of financing, labour and equipment; changes in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates; political, regulatory and environmental risks in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; community or social risks; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements.

1AV-2 is located over 1.7km to the south of the Yuma King mine and is not addressed further here.

2Thicknesses reported are drilled thicknesses. True thicknesses remain uncertain due to wide drillhole spacing and evidence for deformation of the mineralization and host stratigraphy, but preliminary interpretations suggest they may be 60-100% of drilled thicknesses.

3One high grade assay of 1510 g/t Ag has been capped at 50 g/t Ag for calculation of this composite based on visual inspection of the distribution of Ag grades in nearby drill holes.

