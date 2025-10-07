Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Clarity Metals Corp. (CSE: CMET) (OTC Pink: CLGCF) (FSE: 27G0) ("Clarity" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received all permits required to conduct drilling on its 100%-owned Fecteau Gold Project (the "Fecteau Property" or the "Property") located in Quebec's Abitibi region.

The Company plans to design a campaign to drill test multiple target areas, including step-outs from known showings and new targets identified through data compilation and interpretation following its previous field programs. Clarity has engaged Technominex Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec to provide technical and operational support. Logistics are currently being evaluated including drill contractor engagement and site preparation.

The Fecteau Property is located in the Urban-Barry belt, in the east-central portion of the Abitibi Subprovince, adjacent to Gold Fields' Windfall Gold Project. Gold Fields acquired Osisko Mining's Windfall Project in 2024 for C$1.93 billion, highlighting the significance of the district as a developing Canadian gold camp. 1

The Abitibi Advantage

The Abitibi Subprovince is the largest greenstone belt by gold endowment in the world. Stretching 700 km southeast to northwest and 350 km north to south across Ontario and Quebec, it has produced more than 200 million ounces of gold since 1901, with combined production and reserves exceeding 300 million ounces. 2 3 4

Exploration and development remain active across the belt, with advanced projects west of Fecteau including:

Gold Fields' Windfall Lake Project - 12.2 Mt @ 8.06 g/t Au (Total Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves) 5

Bonterra Resources' Combined Open Pit and Underground (Gladiator, Barry and Moroy Deposits, and Bachelor Mine) Project - 7.405 Mt @ 5.21 g/t Au (Total Measured + Indicated Mineral Resources) 6

Both projects are located approximately 30 km west of Fecteau in similarly aged volcanic rocks. (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Location of Fecteau Gold Project showing nearby projects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11932/269403_5e277c00244fc9c4_002full.jpg

The Company believes that the Fecteau Property has demonstrated the mineral potential on the property from historic work and Clarity's last drill campaign intersected some solid results, including high-grade mineralization in FEC-22-05, which intersected 14.91 g/t Au from 149.4 to 150.4 and 5.98 g/t Au in FEC-22-13 over 0.6m from 168.8m in the Fecteau Est showing.7 With only $1.4M spent to date on exploration at the Fecteau Property, Clarity has only started to test the potential of this project.

Qualified Person

Ms. Nathalie Landry, P. Geo. (OGQ #00796), geologist and Director of Professional Services at Technominex, a consultancy engaged by the Company, is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

The information provided herein regarding adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Fecteau Property. The Qualified Person has not verified the information concerning the adjacent properties, and there is no certainty that the same results or mineralization will be obtained on the Fecteau Property. This disclaimer is made in compliance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

About Clarity

Clarity Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration project generator company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metals projects. Clarity's exploration mandate is global and focused on countries with established legal and regulatory systems supporting mining investment. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CMET".

To learn more about Clarity Metals Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritymetals.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: further exploration and exploration programs on the Property and anticipated targets that may be generated from future exploration programs and statements regarding any prospective results similar to or with favourable underlying geology similar to Bonterra Resources' Gladiator Project and Osisko's Windfall Lake Project. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements including: that the Property may not host gold in commercially viable grades; that the Property may not host gold resources similar to those on Bonterra Resources' and Osisko's adjacent properties; that the Company may not complete further exploration programs on the Property as proposed; adverse market conditions; and other factors beyond the direct control of the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include general market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Historical information contained in this news release cannot be relied upon as the Company's Qualified Person, as defined under NI 43-101 has not prepared nor verified the historical information.

This news release also contains information about adjacent properties on which Clarity does not have the right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Property.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

________________________

1 See Gold Field Limited's release dated October 28, 2024, available on their website. See disclaimer under "Qualified Person". https://www.goldfields.com/media-releases.php.

2 Statistics Canada. Table 16-10-0022-01 Production, shipments and value of shipments of metallic and non-metallic minerals, annual.

3 Monecke, et al. "Archean Base and Precious Metal Deposits, Southern Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Canada 2017.

4 https://www.visualcapitalist.com/sp/canadas-gold-exploration-frontier-the-abitibi-greenstone-belt.

5 Andrieux, et al. "NI 43-101 Technical Report Feasibility Study for the Windfall Project, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada." Effective date 2022-11-25 Available on www.sedarplus.ca.

6 Bhundhoo, et al. "Technical Report on the Gladiator and Moroy Deposits and the Bachelor Mine and Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Barry Deposit, Northwestern Quebec, Canada Report for NI 43-101" Effective date 2022-06-01 Available on www.sedarplus.ca.

7 See Clarity's news release dated December 4, 2023 filed under its profile on SEDAR+.

