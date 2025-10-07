ExaGrid Achieves 19th Consecutive Quarter of Free Cash Flow, EBITDA, and P&L Positive Operations

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution with Retention Time-Lock (RTL) that includes a non-network-facing tier (creating a tiered air gap), delayed deletes and immutability for ransomware recovery, today announced that it continues to grow and drive Free Cash Flow (FCF) and EBITDA.

The company is having another record bookings and revenue year and was Free Cash Flow positive, P&L positive, and EBITDA positive for its 19th consecutive quarter. ExaGrid added 164 new customers in the quarter. ExaGrid has continued to have over 70% of its new logo customer bookings come from six- and seven-figure purchase orders and in Q3, 40% of the new customer count was from six- and seven-figure deals.

ExaGrid now has more than 4,800 active upper mid-market to large enterprise customers that use ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage to store and protect their data. ExaGrid's customer retention rate remains very high, creating a strong existing customer repeat business.

ExaGrid supports more than 25 backup applications and utilities including: Rubrik, Veeam, Commvault, NetBackup, HYCU, Mongo DB, Oracle RMAN direct, SQL Dumps direct and many others. Earlier this year, ExaGrid also announced that it will support Cohesity DataProtect in the first half of 2026.

ExaGrid is a financially strong company generating positive cash each quarter and with zero debt of any kind. ExaGrid is the largest independent backup storage vendor in the world.

Highlights of Q3 2025:

Added over 160 new customers

19 th consecutive quarter of Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive operations

consecutive quarter of Cash, EBITDA, and P&L positive operations 50% of ExaGrid's business comes from existing customer re-orders

49% of the business came from outside the US

Adding over 14 more sales regions worldwide

Released Version 7.3.0 which included support for Rubrik, support for MongoDB Ops Manager, and added deduplication for encrypted Microsoft SQL Server direct dumps

"We are pleased that we have achieved 19 consecutive quarters of free cash flow and EBITDA. Revenue and EBITDA continue to grow year over year. We are the largest independent backup storage vendor, and we continue to add support and integration with more backup applications which offers value to our existing customers as they can add or change backup applications and utilities while protecting their backup storage investment in ExaGrid," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "We've hit well over 4,800 active customer installations worldwide. ExaGrid continues to have an over 70% competitive win rate, replacing primary storage behind the backup application from Dell, HPE and NetApp and others, as well as inline deduplication appliances such as Dell Data Domain, HPE StoreOnce and NetBackup appliances."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, scale-out architecture, and comprehensive security features. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and planned product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap), delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

