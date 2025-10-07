Senior-level hire further underscores Northleaf's commitment to deepening presence in the Japanese market

Northleaf Capital Partners ("Northleaf") today announced the appointment of Hideaki Kiyomori as Managing Director, Business Development, Japan. In this role, Kiyomori will join Northleaf's Tokyo office, where he will support the firm's existing Japanese business development and investor relations activities, reporting directly to Jeff Pentland, Head of Asia-Pacific and Co-Founder of the firm, who leads Northleaf's Tokyo office.

"As we continue to invest in and deepen our capabilities in Japan, we are delighted to welcome Hideaki Kiyomori to Northleaf," said Pentland. "His entrepreneurial mindset, local market familiarity, and broad product knowledge will be invaluable as we strengthen our relationships across Japan. Looking ahead, Kiyomori's proven expertise in capital raising across multiple asset classes will further position Northleaf to deliver compelling private markets solutions to investors in Japan."

Kiyomori is a seasoned institutional sales leader with over 20 years of experience in the investment management industry. Most recently, he served as Director, Private Alternatives at AllianceBernstein, where he raised capital across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure. He began his career in an investment role at Nippon Life Insurance, later overseeing private asset managers in the alternative fund-selection departments at Nippon Life and MassMutual.

"I am honored to join Northleaf at such an exciting stage in its growth," said Kiyomori. "I look forward to building on the firm's strong foundation in Japan and deepening relationships with its expanding base of investors and partners across the market."

Northleaf established its office in Japan in 2022, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past three years, the firm has built a meaningful local presence, serving leading institutional investors and providing access to Northleaf's differentiated mid-market strategies across private equity, private credit, and infrastructure.

About Northleaf Capital Partners

Northleaf Capital Partners is a global private markets investment firm with more than US$30 billion in private equity, private credit and infrastructure commitments raised to date from public, corporate and multi-employer pension plans, endowments, foundations, financial institutions and family offices. Northleaf's 275-person team is located in Toronto, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Seoul and Tokyo. Northleaf sources, evaluates and manages private markets investments, with a focus on mid-market companies and assets. For more information, please visit www.northleafcapital.com.

