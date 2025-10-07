New conversational and one-way interviews deliver instant, explainable scores with full human oversight, enabling consistent screening at scale.

TestGorilla, the talent discovery platform, has today launched skills-based AI video interviews to replace manual screening calls. Available in one-way and conversational formats, the interviews assess job-relevant skills and behaviors and use explainable AI to score responses against expert-developed criteria, helping recruiters shortlist more quickly and confidently.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251007426711/en/

Image showing TestGorilla's conversational AI video interview with auto-scoring

TestGorilla's in-house Science and IP teams-led by PhDs in psychometrics and industrial-organizational psychology-developed and validated the interview questions and scoring rubrics with subject-matter experts to ensure fairness and predictive accuracy. The result: instant, science-backed scores for consistent comparison across the talent pool. Recruiters can edit or override any score and retain full control over which candidates progress.

"Hiring teams are flooded with AI-polished applications, making genuine skill hard to spot," said Claudia Baijens, VP of Product at TestGorilla. "Manual screening calls are subjective, unscalable, and poor at surfacing real ability. Our AI interviews apply structured, skills-based scoring to every candidate, so recruiters can shortlist with confidence and focus on connecting with top talent."

Two interview formats for different needs

One-way: Candidates record short video answers on their own time-ideal for high-volume screening. Recruiters choose from expert-designed, role-relevant questions or customize their own, and AI instantly scores responses against skills-based scoring rubrics. This removes scheduling conflicts and enables consistent comparisons across the talent pool.

Conversational: A skills-trained AI persona conducts a 6-20 minute real-time interview, asking relevant follow-ups within strict guardrails to probe behavioral and role-specific skills. Two tracks are available: Role-specific: 100+ interviews tailored to specific roles, each with its own expert-designed question set blending behavioral, situational, and experience-based prompts. Behavioral: each interview targets one of the 21 validated behavioral competencies in TestGorilla's Behavioral Competency Profiler (BCP), bringing structured, job-relevant evaluation to soft-skills screening.

A skills-trained AI persona conducts a 6-20 minute real-time interview, asking relevant follow-ups within strict guardrails to probe behavioral and role-specific skills. Two tracks are available:

What sets TestGorilla apart

Science-backed, skills-first design: Interview content and scoring rubrics are developed by TestGorilla's IP and Science teams, including PhDs in I-O psychology and psychometrics, and grounded in validated behavioral and role-specific frameworks for reliability, fairness, and predictive accuracy.

Interview content and scoring rubrics are developed by TestGorilla's IP and Science teams, including PhDs in I-O psychology and psychometrics, and grounded in validated behavioral and role-specific frameworks for reliability, fairness, and predictive accuracy. Transparent, recruiter-controlled scoring: For every response, the AI provides a 0-5 score with a clear rationale. Recruiters can watch recordings, review transcripts, and edit or override any score. Scores are explainable and auditable, not a black box.

For every response, the AI provides a 0-5 score with a clear rationale. Recruiters can watch recordings, review transcripts, and edit or override any score. Scores are explainable and auditable, not a black box. Unified candidate evaluation: AI interviews integrate directly into the TestGorilla platform, so hiring teams can review skills test results and interview scores in one place for a holistic, skills-first candidate profile.

TestGorilla's AI video interviews are available today on the company's Custom plan. Visit this page to learn more and book a demo.

About TestGorilla

TestGorilla is the talent discovery platform that helps employers source and hire based on proven skills. With 2M+ skills-tested candidates, 350+ science-backed assessments, and AI-powered sourcing and evaluation, it gives organizations a faster, fairer, smarter way to hire.

