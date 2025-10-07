CPAC Systems today announced the launch of Marivue, a curated product line developed exclusively for the recreational segment, with a focus on recreational vehicles and marine applications, including pontoons and watersports.

Marivue introduces a new standard in infotainment, connectivity, and display technology bringing the intuitive and connected experience people expect from modern mobility into recreational vehicles and marine applications. Designed to enhance both leisure and performance, Marivue empowers manufacturers to deliver advanced onboard experiences that reflect today's lifestyle demands.

"Time on the water with family and friends is something I value deeply," said Marcus Wingolf, CEO of CPAC Systems. "With Marivue we want technology to fade into the background so people can focus on enjoying the experience. It is about making every moment feel simple, connected, and rewarding."

A Curated Line for Lifestyle and Performance

Marivue is engineered to elevate every journey on water or land:

Infotainment Redefined: Marivue enables OEMs to create tailored infotainment experiences through a flexible platform that connects systems and reflects each brand's identity.

Seamless Connectivity: Smart integration with devices, cloud services, and over-the-air updates.

State-of-the-Art Displays: High-resolution, sunlight-readable screens with wide curved formats and modular designs that fit any installation.

Tailored for Recreational Vehicles and Marine Applications: Scalable solutions designed with durability, performance, and lifestyle in mind.

Elevating the Recreational Experience

Marivue builds on CPAC Systems' heritage in advanced vehicle and marine integration. By uniting proven system-level expertise with a focus on recreation, Marivue empowers both manufacturers and end users with smarter, safer, and more enjoyable experiences.

For more information, please visit: www.marivue.com

About CPAC Systems

CPAC Systems AB, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, specializes in developing cutting-edge embedded control and automation solutions for marine, construction, agriculture, and commercial vehicle industries, focusing on areas such as electromobility, autonomous driving, and situational awareness.

www.cpacsystems.se

Contacts:

info.marivue@cpacsystems.se

+4631-352 16 00