Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
Jobomax Global: Nimba Fund Invests in Jobomax to Expand Access to Affordable Housing in Guinea

CONAKRY, Guinea and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jobomax Homes, the trusted homebuilder serving diaspora and local communities across West Africa, today announced a strategic investment from Nimba Fund, Guinea's first structured venture capital vehicle. Managed by Niandan, the Fund's investment will accelerate efforts to expand access to affordable housing and housing finance in the Republic of Guinea.

Jobomax Global Logo

Jobomax has built a strong presence across Guinea, Ghana, Cameroon, and Sierra Leone, delivering hundreds of homes to diaspora buyers and local families. Yet, affordable housing remains underserved in Guinea, where families face limited access to mortgages and other long-term financing options. This investment, supported by Niandan's active management approach, will facilitate the creation of a local-currency housing finance structure in Guinea, laying the groundwork for broader access to homeownership.

"Nimba Fund's investment allows us to accelerate our mission of making homeownership accessible to more families across Africa," said Robert Hornsby, Co-Founder and CEO of Jobomax. "Together, we are strengthening our presence in core markets while opening the door to new opportunities across the continent."

"Jobomax embodies the kind of impactful, high-growth business that Nimba Fund was created to support," said Alexander Tounkara, Founder and DG of Niandan, the Fund Manager of Nimba Fund. "Together, we aim to expand affordable housing in Guinea and build a financing ecosystem where families can finally access credit to become homeowners.

"Having Niandan as an investor provides us with more than capital, it gives us a partner who shares our long-term vision," added John Block, Chief Investment Officer of Jobomax. "Niandan's roots in West Africa and its focus on impact investing bring a perspective that will help us scale. This is about more than building homes, it's about building a platform for inclusive growth across Africa."

About Niandan

Niandan is a venture capital and advisory firm dedicated to accelerating inclusive and sustainable growth across West Africa. Headquartered in Conakry, the firm invests in local companies and manages the Nimba Fund, Guinea's first impact-focused venture fund. Learn more: niandan.com.

About Jobomax Homes

Jobomax Homes is the leading provider of affordable housing solutions for diaspora and local buyers across West Africa. With operations in Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, and Sierra Leone, the company delivers homes priced between USD 30,000 and USD 250,000. Learn more: jobomax.com.

Media Contact

Jobomax:
info@africa-housing.com

Niandan:
media@niandan.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2787510/Jobomax_Global_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nimba-fund-invests-in-jobomax-to-expand-access-to-affordable-housing-in-guinea-302573454.html

