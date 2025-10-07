Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 14:06 Uhr
ABI Research: AI Adoption Surges in Supply Chains as Companies Prioritize Network Intelligence

ABI Research Survey Finds 80% of Supply Chain Leaders Plan AI Deployment in 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizations are rapidly exploring and deploying AI-enabled solutions within their supply chain operations. According to a recent survey by global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, over 80% of respondents plan to use some form of AI for applications such as demand forecasting, inventory management, and supply chain network design.

2024 Logo

"In most network design and optimization cases, traditional AI or Machine Learning (ML) remains sufficient to run necessary analysis, but Generative AI is beginning to play a role in creating more intuitive interfaces for users to interact with system data," said Ryan Wiggin, Senior Analyst.

To support AI adoption, organizations are increasingly moving their systems to the cloud. Two-thirds of respondents are either in the process of rolling out or have fully implemented public cloud infrastructure for their applications. Private clouds are also receiving interest, but over 60% of respondents remain in the consideration or Proof-of-Concept (PoC) stage.

"Less than half of respondents currently have the capability to perform prescriptive and predictive analytics, highlighting a gap between ambition and readiness. Agentic AI systems are beginning to deliver more predictive insights, but usage remains in the early stages. Data management and model customization will be crucial for organizations to unlock the value of AI agents," concluded Wiggin.

These findings are from ABI Research's Supply Chain Survey 2025: Plans for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Use in Supply Chain Software and Supporting Cloud Infrastructure market report. This report is part of the company's Warehousing & Fulfillment research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights.

About ABI Research

ABI Research is a global technology intelligence firm uniquely positioned at the intersection of technology solution providers and end-market companies. We serve as the bridge that seamlessly connects these two segments by providing exclusive research and expert guidance to drive successful technology implementations and deliver strategies proven to attract and retain customers.

For more information about ABI Research's services, contact us at +1.516.624.2500 in the Americas, +44.203.326.0140 in Europe, +65.6592.0290 in Asia-Pacific, or visit www.abiresearch.com.

Contact Info:
Global
Jason Scheer
Tel: +1.516.624.2558
pr@abiresearch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2309035/ABI_Research_2024.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ai-adoption-surges-in-supply-chains-as-companies-prioritize-network-intelligence-302576526.html

