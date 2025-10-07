Angkor Resources Completes First Onshore Seismic Program in Cambodia; Vanderbilt Report Publishes Coverage

BRISTOL, TN / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Angkor Resources Corp. (TSX-V:ANK)(OTC:ANKOF) today announced completion of its 2-D seismic survey over Block VIII in Cambodia, the first onshore seismic program conducted in the country in more than a decade.

According to the company, preliminary results from the South Bokor Basin identified a 48-square-kilometer anticline structure, a key indicator of potential hydrocarbon traps. The milestone positions Angkor as Cambodia's first-mover in onshore oil and gas exploration, within a nation that currently imports 100 percent of its hydrocarbon energy-valued at more than $2 billion annually.

Block VIII, initially covering 7,300 km², was voluntarily reduced to about 4,277 km² in March 2025 to exclude national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. In July 2025, Cambodia's Ministry of Mines and Energy approved expansion of the Mussel Basin area into the license after multiple surface oil seeps were documented.

The Vanderbilt Report reviewed these developments and noted that the seismic completion transforms Angkor's story from frontier speculation to data-driven opportunity, providing geological evidence that could underpin Cambodia's first onshore petroleum discovery.

Why This Matters

First-Mover Advantage: Angkor holds the only onshore production sharing contract in Cambodia.

48 km² Structure Identified: Preliminary seismic interpretation delineates a significant closure within the South Bokor Basin.

ESG Alignment: Block boundaries were reduced to remove all protected lands-an initiative taken before regulatory mandate.

National Economic Impact: Domestic energy production could materially reduce Cambodia's $2 billion annual import bill.

Next Steps: Full seismic interpretation and ranked prospect inventory are expected before year-end 2025, followed by potential farm-in discussions with industry partners.

Read the full Vanderbilt Report analysis here.

About Angkor Resources Corp.

Angkor Resources Corp. is a Canadian-based resource exploration company with operations in both Cambodia and Alberta, Canada. The company's assets include Block VIII, a 30-year petroleum license covering multiple sedimentary sub-basins in Cambodia, and producing oil interests in Alberta operated under lower-emission, ESG-focused standards. Angkor's mission is to advance resource development responsibly, aligning People, Planet, and Profit across all projects. For more information, visit www.angkorresources.com.

About The Vanderbilt Report

The Vanderbilt Report delivers trusted market intelligence, founder insights, and institutional-grade analysis designed for today's dynamic investment landscape. By combining traditional reporting with real-time data and narrative-driven coverage, The Vanderbilt Report provides clarity and credibility for investors, funds, and public companies navigating modern markets.

Compliance Note:

This announcement is based on Angkor Resources' public disclosures and regulatory filings. It is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a solicitation to buy or sell securities.

CONTACT

Vanderbilt Report Media Relations

Kristen Owens

info@vanderbiltreport.com

SOURCE: Angkor Resources

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/angkor-resources-completes-first-onshore-seismic-program-in-cambodia-vanderbilt-r-1083796