Bridgeline Digital: HawkSearch Selected to Power Advanced Search for Large Healthcare Provider

WOBURN, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered marketing technology, announced today that HawkSearch has been chosen to power search on the new Shopware eCommerce site for a large healthcare provider.

The selection was driven by HawkSearch's advanced capabilities to personalize experiences for customers, offering tailored entitlements and restrictions as well as AI-driven tools such as Concept Search and Smart Response. These solutions work in unison to create a precise, personalized search experience that helps customers quickly locate the most relevant products and information.

By combining Smart Response with customizable guardrails and the flexibility to incorporate the provider's own large language models, HawkSearch provides highly accurate and contextually relevant results that adapt to specialized industry requirements.

This deployment underscores HawkSearch's adaptability for industries with highly specialized requirements, where accuracy, scale, and personalization are essential to customer engagement and long-term success.

"We're proud to support this healthcare provider with such a critical digital ecosystem," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "HawkSearch's AI-powered platform delivers accurate search results that give customers the answers they need while creating measurable business value."

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. To learn more, visit www.bridgeline.com .

Contact:

Jeremy LaDuque

SVP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hawksearch-selected-to-power-advanced-search-for-large-healthcare-1081407