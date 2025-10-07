Alta Copper Corp.: Alta Copper Strengthens Community Ties in Cañaris through Infrastructure Support, Entrepreneurship and Ongoing Dialogue

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Alta Copper Corp. (TSX:ATCU)(OTCQX:ATCUF)(BVL:ATCU) ("Alta Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report the latest developments in its ongoing community engagement and support efforts in the District of Cañaris, Lambayeque, Peru. In close coordination with local authorities and leaders from sixteen hamlets within the community, Alta Copper has contributed to key local development projects, including infrastructure maintenance, small business support, and inclusive community dialogue.

Infrastructure Investment: Fuel Donation for Road Maintenance

Responding to a formal request from Mayor Jhonny Ventura Carrillo of the Cañaris District Municipality, Alta Copper donated fuel to power heavy machinery used in maintaining vital roads and pathways that connect more than a dozen hamlets.

The final delivery of fuel took place on September 23, 2025 in Pamaca hamlet.

Photo 1: Jhonny Ventura Carrillo, Mayor of the Municipality of Cañaris; Wilson Tantarico Huaman, Sub-Prefect of Cañaris; Gerardo Mendoza Pariacuri, Lieutenant Governor of Pamaca hamlet and Alta Copper's Community Relation team.

The effort has resulted in the upgrade and improvement of approximately 50 kilometers of connecting roads (see Photos 2 and 3).

Photo 2: 2025 Fuel delivery in Sinchiual

Photo 3: Road Work Improvements

Mayor Ventura Carrillo commented "with Alta Copper's support we have established partnerships that directly benefit our people and we look forward to the continuation of these agreements which will facilitate community access for the transportation of products leaving this area. We will continue working in partnership with Alta Copper to address and improve more sections of the roads that are part of the Cañaris district's road network".

Likewise, the Lieutenant Governor of the Pamaca hamlet, Gerardo Mendoza Pariacuri expressed special gratitude for Alta Copper's contribution and stated that "this is the way to work together to address the needs of the communities and their population".

Support for Local Entrepreneurs through PROCOMPITE

For the second consecutive year, Alta Copper supported small business ventures in the Cañaris District by assisting their participation in the Productive Competitiveness Support Program ("PROCOMPITE"), an initiative of the Regional Government of Lambayeque that provides in-kind support to winning proposals.

Alta Copper provided:

Technical assistance in preparing business plans

Guidance in drafting project proposals

Capacity-building for project presentation and follow-through

This year, the Company supported seven ventures, four of which were selected as winners, receiving up to S/160,000 (approx. USD $46,400) each in tools, equipment and technical support.

To date, Alta Copper has helped secure approximately S/1,000,000 (USD ~$290,000) of in-kind benefits for entrepreneurial families in the community.

Fostering Transparent Dialogue and Capacity Building

Alta Copper has maintained an open and constructive dialogue with the residents of San Juan de Cañaris and the greater Lambayeque region. Through a series of training workshops and awareness sessions, we have supported efforts focused on:

Community development planning

Strengthening social cohesion around the Cañariaco Project

Participatory project development

Fostering Alta Copper's presence as a responsible, engaged, and contributing community stakeholder

These initiatives reflect our commitment to working alongside the community, supporting inclusive development and long-term partnerships.

Over 450 participants, including community leaders and members, took part. The Company also engaged with regional and sectoral institutions to broaden collaborative opportunities.

This initiative supports Alta Copper's goal of promoting long-term, consensus-based development and the Company plans to expand workshops to additional hamlets to share more information about upcoming social investment programs, contingent on a formal agreement with the community.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, President and CEO of Alta Copper, stated:

"At Alta Copper, we value and appreciate the Cañaris community. It is our commitment to contribute to their development and the well-being of all residents through a shared-value approach. The advancement of our Cañariaco Project will bring direct and lasting benefits to the people of Cañaris, including employment, infrastructure and local enterprise development. We look forward to deepening this collaboration in the years ahead."

About Alta Copper

Alta Copper is focused on the development of its 100% owned Cañariaco advanced staged copper project. Cañariaco comprises 91 square km of highly prospective land located 102 km northeast of the City of Chiclayo, Peru, which includes the Cañariaco Norte deposit, the Cañariaco Sur deposit and the Quebrada Verde prospect, all within a 4 km NE-SW trend in northern Peru's prolific mining district. Cañariaco is one of the largest copper deposits in the Americas not held by a major.

The Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA"), filed on June 10, 2024 highlights that the Cañariaco Norte deposit has a measured and indicated resource containing 9.3 billion pounds of copper; 2.1 million ounces of gold and 60.4 million ounces of silver within 1.1 billion tonnes with a copper equivalent grade of 0.42% and a further 2.4 billion pounds of copper; 520,000 ounces of gold and 16.9 million ounces of silver within 416 million tonnes with a copper equivalent grade of 0.29%. The PEA also highlights that the Cañariaco Sur deposit has an inferred resource containing 2.5 billion pounds of copper; 1.3 million ounces gold; 17.6 million ounces of silver and 24 million pounds of molybdenum within 474 million tonnes with a copper equivalent grade of 0.29%.

Please refer to the technical report dated June 10, 2024 and titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on Preliminary Economic Assessment," prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC available on the Company's website and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

On behalf of the Board of Alta Copper Corp.

"Giulio T. Bonifacio" President & Chief Executive Officer

