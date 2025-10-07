Anzeige
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025
Karviva Beverages Wins World Beverage Innovation Award 2025 for Best Low and No Alcohol Beverage

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Karviva Beverages, founded by Dr. Angela Zeng, has been named a Winner at the World Beverage Innovation Awards 2025 in the category of Best Low/No Alcohol Beverage for its groundbreaking Karviva Unwined Wine Replacement Drink: Malbec & Rose.

The prestigious award, presented at Drinktec in Munich, Germany, is regarded as one of the beverage industry's most significant honors. Organized by FoodBev Media, the World Beverage Innovation Awards are now in their 22nd year and serve as a benchmark for global excellence, celebrating brands that are redefining the future of food and drink.

Judges praised Karviva Unwined for its creativity, health-forward innovation, and ability to deliver a sophisticated alternative to traditional wine. Crafted with antioxidant-rich superfoods and functional ingredients, Unwined captures the elegance of Malbec and Rose while remaining alcohol-free, low in calories, and supportive of overall wellness.

"This recognition is such an honor," said Dr. Angela Zeng, founder of Karviva Beverages. "When I created Karviva Unwined, my goal was to offer people a healthier way to enjoy the ritual of wine without compromising on taste, experience, or well-being. I researched over a dozen traditional formulations used to improve brain, heart and liver health and the modern research studies on the key ingredients. Unwined is a perfect demonstration of Karviva's mission to infuse ancient healing wisdom into our busy modern daily life. To have this vision acknowledged on a global stage is incredibly meaningful for our team and our mission."

The World Beverage Innovation Awards 2025 featured more than 80 finalists from 25 countries, with winners representing the very best in innovation, sustainability, and consumer experience.

Karviva's win adds to its growing list of accolades, including the 2021 MidAmerica Emmy Award for Innovation in Food and Beverage, further solidifying its place as a pioneer in wellness-driven functional drinks.

Consumers can find Karviva beverages in organic grocers across the country or online at https://karviva.com/

Social Media: https://www.instagram.com/karvivawellness/

About Karviva

Karviva is a St. Louis-based wellness beverage company founded by Dr. Angela Zeng. Rooted in the philosophy that Food is Better Medicine, Karviva combines modern nutritional science with ancient Eastern traditions to create functional drinks that support hydration, immunity, digestion, energy, and recovery. All Karviva beverages are USDA Organic, non-GMO, and crafted without added sugar or artificial ingredients.

About Dr. Angela Zeng

Dr. Angela Zeng holds a Ph.D. in pathology from St. Louis University and brings a lifelong passion for holistic health to her leadership. In addition to the recent USA Today and RangeMe honors, she has been recognized by the St. Louis Business Journal, the Women's Business Development Center, and was featured in a 2021 Mid-America Emmy Award-winning documentary by the Higher Education Channel. She was also named a St. Louis Titan 100 in 2025.

Media Contact

Organization: Karviva
Contact Person Name: Dr. Angela Zeng
Website: https://karviva.com/
Email: angela@karviva.com
City: Saint Louis
State: Missouri
Country: United States

SOURCE: Karviva



