New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update for the first three quarters in 2025, ahead of its presentation this week at the CanTech Investors Conference in Toronto on October 9th.

Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO, stated: "2025 has been a year of considerable progress for the Company across a number of important fronts of the business. We are excited to enter the fourth quarter in position to capitalize on device shipments being historically their highest in any calendar year. This provides the Company the opportunity to scale its business and revenue as partners deliver devices with MiMedia integrated as the default media gallery."

Key updates this year include the following, among others:

Expansion of signed partnerships with telco Bait in Mexico, global OEM Coolpad in China and business development firm ADG in China, adding to our existing partner list of Orbic, Schok Wireless and TMCell.





In recent conversations, our partners confirmed their expectations for smartphone shipments across the globe in this upcoming Q4. Given the schedule of upcoming holidays, such as Black Friday and Christmas, Q4 is typically the highest device volume producing quarter in any calendar year with the shortest sell-through periods given aggressive marketing and pricing schemes.





As a reminder, MiMedia's revenue model builds from smartphones selling-through our partners' networks and into consumers' hands. As these users turn on their smartphones, they quickly enter our revenue funnel or "dashboard" by nature of MiMedia's integration as the default or native media gallery on the device. The MiMedia platform generates high-margin revenue from two primary revenue streams - delivery of digital advertisements and cloud storage subscription revenues.





Underlying key metrics to our revenue model in the field have been consistently outperforming our model's key assumptions, most notably mobile advertising CPMs.





MiMedia attended a number of business development conferences throughout the year, including Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in early March. The Company is seeing strong interest from potential partners originated from meetings at these conferences as well as from the recent onboarding and outreach of new business development partner, ADG, in China. ADG brings extensive experience and network in the OEM market to MiMedia to help expand our business development targets.





MiMedia added new AI driven features to its product suite, such as AI photo editing, and extended the platform's coverage to new languages such as Arabic to target new deployments in region with our partners.





Management continues its investor relations activity and outreach, reaching new audiences to tell its business story. MiMedia is excited to attend and present for the first time at the upcoming CanTech conference in Toronto this Thursday, after attending and presenting at the ArcStone conference a few weeks prior in Toronto.





Finally, the Company raised CAD $4.7M in two financings during the year, providing the necessary capital to further build out its team, expand global coverage, improve platform scalability and hire new business development help to aim to capture market share globally quicker.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides an AI and data powered, next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

