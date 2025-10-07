Researchers have tested a 9 x 11 floating box array for offshore photovoltaics in a large wave flume, under regular and irregular wave sequences. They have placed wireless gyroscopes on three of the boxes, representing the front, middle, and rear positions.A research team from China has developed a novel floating box array for offshore floating PV (FPV). A large, irregular, random wave flume was used to measure surge and heave accelerations, along with the response amplitude operator (RAO) for heave and pitch. A floating box, in this research context, is a buoyant structural unit that supports ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...