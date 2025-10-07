A project developing green mini-grids to increase electricity access in rural Mauritania is searching for a consulting firm to support its implementation. The deadline for applications is October 17.The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is searching for a consultancy firm to help the government of Mauritania develop green mini-grids in rural localities. The assignment falls under the Desert-to-Power (DtP) Regional Technical Assistance Project for the Sahel (ReTAPS), which is working to advance solar projects across the Sahel region of north-central Africa. The invitation ...

