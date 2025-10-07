Lucio, a leading AI-native legal workspace built by lawyers, raised $5 million earlier this year. The round, led by DeVC and HNIs Ashish Kacholia and Lashit Sanghvi, will accelerate Lucio's mission to continue innovating for the practice-specific needs of lawyers and to take that vision global.

Adopted by 200+ organisations worldwide, including enterprise law firms, in-house teams, and boutique firms, Lucio supports over 3000 lawyers across 9 jurisdictions. Its adoption-first design and breakthroughs in personalization and advanced legal reasoning have set it apart. Lawyers use Lucio for drafting, reviewing large document sets, due diligence, legal research, and translation, saving an average of 30 hours per lawyer each month.

The $5 million round will enable Lucio to achieve two critical objectives: first, expanding Lucio's product offerings to embed legal AI into every interface where lawyers work; and second, deepening its personalization capabilities to provide lawyers across jurisdictions with a highly tailored, friction-free AI experience.

"Most legal tech doesn't fail in demos, it fails at desks," said Vasu Aggarwal, co-founder of Lucio. "We are building Lucio to disappear into legal workflows, to meet lawyers where they already are, elevate the quality of their output, and make them fall in love with the law again."

"Legal AI isn't just about efficiency, it's about reimagining the experience for clients, attorneys, and all other stakeholders in the practice of law," said Darsan Guruvayurappan, co-founder of Lucio. "Our investors' trust and investment give us the ability to take our mission across the world."

"With deep legal expertise and strong technical foundations, the team is reshaping how lawyers practice and deliver value. We're proud to help take their vision to lawyers across jurisdictions," said Ashish Kacholia

Backed by accelerating adoption and clear market pull, Lucio is gearing up for its next raise to scale product and go-to-market.

For more information, visit www.lucioai.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251006027921/en/

Contacts:

Binit Agrawal

binit@lucioai.com