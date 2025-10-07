Bloomreach, the agentic platform for personalization, today announced the company is set to participate in The MACH Alliance's inaugural AI Hackathon to develop production-ready, AI-first solutions for the composable commerce community. The Hackathon will take place ahead of the MACH X Conference in London on October 21-22.

This initiative builds on the momentum from the MACH AI Exchange launched at The Composable Conference in April and aims to address significant challenges to drive MACH adoption across organizations.

"This hackathon represents exactly the kind of collaborative innovation that drives our industry forward," said Xun Wang, CTO of Bloomreach. "I am looking forward to working closely with our customers to build a new innovative solution on top of our AI-powered Bloomreach platforms in order to solve problems like cross-brand recommendations and product discovery."

The AI Hackathon brings together specialized teams to collaborate on four different projects addressing challenging use cases that many in the MACH community currently face. MACH-mature organizations are twice as likely to successfully deploy AI as newcomers to MACH, prompting the Alliance to leverage its AI Exchange platform and tap into members' specialized skills and proven expertise. Teams are working within a demanding schedule to develop proof-of-concepts to be showcased at MACH X in October, with the goal of becoming production-ready by the end of 2025.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the agentic platform for personalization. Powering autonomous search, conversational shopping, and autonomous marketing, Bloomreach personalizes the entire customer experience. From retail to financial services, hospitality to gaming, businesses create experiences that drive higher growth and lasting loyalty. Bloomreach drives personalization for 1,400+ brands around the world, including American Eagle, Sonepar, and Pandora.

About MACH Alliance

The MACH Alliance is a not-for-profit industry body advancing composable enterprise architecture through five core principles: Composable, Connected, Incremental, Open, and Autonomous. With over 100 global member companies, we provide certification, community, and guidance to help organizations adopt transformative technologies and future-proof their businesses.

