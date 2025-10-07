Anzeige
Dienstag, 07.10.2025
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
07.10.2025 14:18 Uhr
Leeward Management Limited: Leeward Group Expands Offering with Launch of Leeward Trust

Industry leaders Patrizia Bruzio and Philippa Stokes appointed to lead the new trust company, strengthening Leeward's fiduciary platform and client offering.

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Leeward, a leading governance and fiduciary firm, today announced the launch of Leeward Trust, following regulatory approval earlier this year. The addition of licensed trust services strengthens Leeward's fast-growing fiduciary platform, offering clients innovative wealth structuring solutions for both traditional and digital assets.

Leeward Trust will also specialize in contentious and complex trust arrangements, providing families, founders, and institutions with the expertise required for sensitive structuring challenges.

Experienced Leadership at the Helm

Leeward Trust will be led by Patrizia Bruzio and Philippa Stokes, two highly respected fiduciary professionals with decades of combined experience across private client work, fiduciary services, and complex cross-border structuring.

Both have advised extensively on multi-jurisdictional arrangements, high-value family governance, contentious trust matters, and emerging asset classes. Together, they bring deep technical expertise and practical judgment with a leadership style defined by clarity, responsiveness, and discretion. Their track record ensures Leeward Trust combines the strength of an institutional platform with the agility and judgment of seasoned practitioners.

"Adding licensed trust services represents the natural evolution of our platform," said Glenn Kennedy, Founder of Leeward. "Our clients increasingly need structures that bridge traditional wealth preservation with modern asset classes. By bringing trust capabilities in-house, we eliminate coordination complexity and provide seamless service. With Patrizia and Philippa joining to lead this business, Leeward is well positioned to deliver trust solutions that reflect both modern needs and timeless fiduciary principles."

A Distinctive Approach to Complex Structures

Leeward Trust is deliberately designed for clients whose needs go beyond standard trustee services. Its streamlined ownership and leadership model supports efficient, effective decision-making, enabling the team to respond quickly and thoughtfully to complex issues.

By launching trust services within the established Leeward Group, clients also benefit from the support of 40+ specialists in compliance, legal, governance, accounting, and corporate services. It is an integrated platform that few offshore providers can match. This structure enables Leeward Trust to deliver bespoke solutions for sophisticated asset classes and structures more effectively than traditional institutions.

Trusts for a New Era

Leeward Trust acts as a trustee for today's world: one that understands the evolving priorities of the next generation while safeguarding the enduring traditions of wealth planning.

Building on Leeward's recognized leadership in governance and digital assets, the trust business leverages the firm's pioneering experience in servicing emerging asset classes. This expertise allows Leeward Trust to create structures that are both forward-looking and enduring, designed for families and founders seeking flexibility, transparency, and confidence in a rapidly changing environment.

"This launch is about combining trust traditions with the realities of today's world. Families and founders need structures that adapt as quickly as they do, and Leeward Trust is built to deliver that, with clarity, discretion, and responsiveness," said Ms. Bruzio.

"We see a real opportunity to bring fresh energy and perspective to fiduciary services. Our goal is to be a trusted partner who not only understands complexity but makes it easier for clients to navigate, whether in traditional wealth or emerging asset classes," said Ms. Stokes.

The launch further complements Leeward's Cayman and BVI platforms, offering clients a seamless fiduciary solution across leading offshore jurisdictions.

About Leeward

Leeward is a multi-jurisdictional fiduciary and governance firm headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The firm provides directorship, administration, corporate structuring, regulatory support, and licensed trust services, combining deep expertise with practical judgment and an unwavering focus on execution.

For more information, visit www.leeward.ky.

Contact:

Patrizia Bruzio
Philippa Stokes
Leeward Trust Limited
Suite 3119, 9 Forum Lane, Camana Bay, PO Box 144, George Town, KY1-9006
Email: info@leeward.ky

SOURCE: Leeward Management Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/leeward-group-expands-offering-with-launch-of-leeward-trust-1081560

