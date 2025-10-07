Magnify.io Launches First End-to-End Agentic AI Assistant for Post-Sales Growth

Magnify's New AI Assistant Gives GTM Teams a Proactive, Always-On Growth Partner - Forecasting Revenue, Uncovering Insights and Driving Outcomes Automatically

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Magnify, the leader in post-sales growth automation, helping manage over $5B in revenue for leading software companies, today announced the launch of its new AI Assistant, the first agentic AI purpose-built to help GTM teams - from Sales to Customer Success to Marketing - drive post-sales revenue growth automatically through AI.

Magnify: The #1 Customer Growth Automation Platform



Unlike static automation or generic analytic tools, Magnify's AI Assistant operates as a proactive agent - monitoring customer signals, forecasting outcomes, and automatically executing the right plays across every digital touchpoint. By combining GPT-powered personalization with seamless multi-platform orchestration, the Assistant helps companies unlock measurable revenue growth without increasing headcount.

"Our industry has talked about AI for years, but it's not delivered revenue growth and real cost-savings," said Josh Crossman, CEO of Magnify. "With Magnify's AI Assistant, we're delivering something entirely different; an agent that doesn't just analyze data, it acts on it. It's like adding an analyst, data scientist, and growth marketer to the team who never sleeps, scales infinitely, and stays focused on outcomes that matter: retention, expansion, and growth."

Key capabilities of the Magnify AI Assistant include:

Autonomous Forecasting: Predicts churn, conversion, and expansion opportunities quarters in advance, updating in real time as customer behavior shifts. Provides drivers of churn and expansion. See recommendations on next best steps for accounts and users.

Universal AI Research: Transform all your data across all your go-to-market systems into insights. Use AI to search in seconds across product, marketing, sales, and CS systems to find hidden insights like disengaged users or at-risk accounts. Ask any question to analyze entire segments, user cohorts or individual accounts.

Unlock Massive Productivity Gains With AI Automation: Trigger actions in any connected system via Magnify, automatically running multi-platform motions across all your systems. Create campaigns in minutes using AI or one-off actions for users. Automate email, in-app, messages, support, tasks, and more to engage all your users and accounts. Get rid of tedious, repetitive tasks, unlocking massive productivity gains for post-sales teams. All personalized with GPT-quality messaging.

With this release, Magnify.io continues its mission to help post-sales organizations achieve scale and efficiency in an era of tighter budgets and growing expectations.

Availability

The Magnify AI Assistant is available through limited release for Magnify customers worldwide.

For more information, visit www.magnify.io or request a demo at www.magnify.io/demo.

About Magnify.io

Backed by Madrona, Decibal, and Oregon Venture Fund; Magnify.io is the pioneer of Customer Growth Automation (CGA), enabling companies to maximize retention, reduce churn, and grow revenue through AI-powered insights and automation. With over $5 billion in revenue under management, Magnify.io is trusted by leading software companies to transform Post-Sales engagement.

Related Video

https://vimeo.com/1123958072

