Dienstag, 07.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Golden Cross könnte Australiens nächste Goldentdeckung in der Pipeline haben!
ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2025 14:38 Uhr
My Green Lab Thanks Board Member Penny James for Her Service and Welcomes Liz Chatwin to the Board of Directors

My Green Lab strengthens governance through the addition of another senior AstraZeneca executive to its Board of Directors.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / My Green Lab today announced that Penny James, long-time supporter and Board Member, will be stepping down from the Board of Directors. Following her retirement from AstraZeneca as Chief Operating Officer, R&D Biopharmaceuticals, Penny will hand the torch to another senior AstraZeneca Executive, Liz Chatwin.

"We are deeply grateful for Penny's service, leadership, and support of our mission," said James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab. "Penny has been an incredible champion of our work, playing a pivotal role in driving the first worldwide adoption of My Green Lab's programs at a major pharmaceutical company. Her leadership has had a lasting impact on the credibility and momentum of our efforts across the life sciences sector."

Reflecting on her time as a Board Member, Penny said: "It has been a tremendous honor to serve on the My Green Lab Board and to support the organization's important mission. I am so proud of the progress we've made to advance sustainability in science and look forward to seeing the movement continue to grow."

During her time on the Board, Penny helped strengthen My Green Lab's partnerships and amplify its role as a global leader in laboratory sustainability. The organization wishes her the very best in her next chapter.

At the same time, My Green Lab is pleased to welcome Liz Chatwin to its Board of Directors, building on a long standing partnership with AstraZeneca. Liz Chatwin currently serves as Vice President, Sustainability and Global Safety, Health & Environment (SHE) at AstraZeneca. In this role, she oversees the company's bold approach to climate action and investments in nature and biodiversity, including its flagship Ambition Zero Carbon program.

With nearly 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Chatwin brings deep expertise across geographies, functions, and therapeutic areas. Since joining AstraZeneca in 2006, she has held numerous leadership positions, including Country President for Australia and New Zealand, as well as Korea. Most recently, she acted as the Global Franchise Head for Enhertu and Breast Cancer in AstraZeneca's oncology business unit.

"Liz's global perspective and proven leadership in advancing sustainability and health and safety within the life sciences make her an invaluable addition to our Board and strengthen our governance," said Connelly. "We look forward to working with her as we continue to drive our mission forward across the globe."

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

For media requests, contact Christina Creager at christina.creager@mygreenlab.org.

For more information about My Green Lab, visit mygreenlab.org.


Contact Info:
Spokesperson: My Green Lab
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/my-green-lab
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: My Green Lab



