Mary Kay Employees Dish Out Ice Cream and Support at Hope Kit Packing Party Benefiting Breast Cancer Community

On September 10th, 2025, Mary Kay Inc. employees came together in the true spirit of giving to support women served by National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). As part of a HOPE Kit Packing Party, employees assembled 100 thoughtfully curated care packages designed to provide comfort, encouragement, and a powerful reminder that no one faces breast cancer alone.

Each HOPE Kit included cozy socks, a journal and pen, soothing lotions, and other essentials to ease the cancer journey - along with handwritten notes of encouragement by Mary Kay employees to uplift patients during difficult days.

The afternoon was filled with energy, laughter, and heartfelt conversations as colleagues from across departments rolled up their sleeves to give back. What began as an afternoon of volunteering quickly became a meaningful reminder of the impact possible when people come together with a shared purpose.

To add a touch of fun, the event coincided with Mary Kay's Surprise & Delight employee recognition celebration, where employees enjoyed a refreshing ice cream treat on their way to or from the packing party.

"At Mary Kay, enriching women's lives through the Go-Give Spirit is at the heart of who we are. Supporting National Breast Cancer Foundation's HOPE Kit Packing Party allowed our employees to come together in a meaningful way and make a tangible difference for women facing cancer across the country - offering comfort, encouragement, and a powerful reminder that compassion is everyone's color," said Melinda Foster Sellers, Chief People Officer at Mary Kay Inc.

HOPE Kits are created for breast cancer patients who have recently been diagnosed or are currently in treatment. Each item is carefully chosen to help with the side effects of treatment, providing not only practical comfort but also emotional support.

"At National Breast Cancer Foundation, our mission has always been to provide help and support for individuals affected by breast cancer at every stage. We are proud to partner with Mary Kay to assemble and distribute HOPE Kits that help bring comfort and encouragement to those undergoing treatment," said Brooke Adams, Sr. Director, Charitable Giving & Strategic Partnerships with National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. "HOPE Kits are more than supplies-they represent hope, compassion, and community. Together with Mary Kay, we can ease the journey for patients, reminding them that no one faces breast cancer alone."

To learn more about National Breast Cancer Foundation and HOPE Kit Packing Party opportunities, visit here.

Did You Know:

National Breast Cancer Foundation was founded to fill in the gaps of cancer care, ensuring every woman has the access and information she needs to get through every step of her breast cancer journey. Over the last 5 years[1], NBCF has provided over 539,000 screening and navigation services, reached over 93,000 breast cancer patients with HOPE Kits, and served over 80,000 individuals with life-saving breast health education.

