ACCESS Newswire
07.10.2025 14:38 Uhr
Momentum Consulting Collaborates With Robert Michel to Help Hospital Laboratories Build Local Services and Revenue

NEW HAVEN, CONNECTICUT / ACCESS Newswire / October 7, 2025 / Momentum Consulting today announced a new collaboration with clinical lab industry leader, Robert Michel, to broaden awareness of its consulting services for health systems and hospitals, particularly those wanting to boost the productivity and profitability of their clinical laboratory inhouse testing and outreach programs.

Momentum offers a full range of solutions, including profitability optimization, operational effectiveness, regulatory, compliance, billing/reimbursement optimization, QMS, workflow design, executive coaching and commercial strategy.

Through its "Keep Healthcare Local" philosophy, the firm helps hospital labs reduce send-out testing, capture more billable revenue, drive growth, and improve turnaround times, coupled with the benefit that IVD companies can expand test adoption and increase instrument utilization for this hospital labs.

Valerie Palmieri, CEO of Momentum Consulting recognizes that this unique collaboration strengthens the company's ability to deliver impact at the local level in a sizable way. She noted that Michel's reputation and expertise as Editor of The Dark Report and organizer of the Executive War College on Lab Management "aligns with our mission to help CLIA laboratories and IVD companies thrive by providing end-to-end solutions that improve patient care and create growth opportunities."

Michel added that Momentum "fills a critical role as a connector between innovative IVD companies and hospital labs, particularly by addressing challenges in menu expansion and operational execution. This is an exceptional opportunity to collaborate in bringing their capabilities together to help health systems and their clinical labs keep care local while turning hospital labs from cost centers to profit centers".

About Momentum Consulting

Momentum Consulting supports clinical laboratories and IVD companies with tailored strategies in operations, regulatory compliance, revenue cycle management, workflow optimization, and sales execution. Learn more at www.momentumconsulting.org or email vpalmieri@momentumconsulting.org

About The Dark Intelligence Group

The Dark Intelligence Group provides intelligence and strategic market analysis exclusive to CEOs, CFOs, COOs, pathologists, pathology groups, senior laboratory executives, and investment professionals. Editor-in-Chief, Robert Michel. Learn more at https://www.darkintelligencegroup.com/

Contact Information

Valerie Palmieri
CEO
vpalmieri@momentumconsulting.org
(203) 583-7003

.

SOURCE: Momentum Consulting



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/momentum-consulting-collaborates-with-robert-michel-to-help-hospital-1083840

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
