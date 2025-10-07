Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV: JJ) (TSXV: JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: LVH3) (the "Company" or "Jackpot Digital"), the world's leading provider of innovative dealerless electronic poker gaming tables, is pleased to announce the successful installation of five Jackpot Blitz® dealerless poker electronic table games ("ETGs") at Win-River Resort & Casino, a U.S. Tribal Casino property located in Redding, California.

Jackpot Blitz® is an advanced, fully automated casino poker table that replaces the need for traditional live dealers, delivering faster gameplay, operational efficiency, and an engaging experience for players. The installation at Win-River Resort & Casino presents the latest in a series of successful deployments, highlighting the demand for Jackpot Digital's cutting-edge dealerless poker technology.

Five Jackpot Blitz® tables recently installed at Win-River Resort &Casino, California

This installation is part of Jackpot Digital's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the land-based casino gaming market. By delivering innovative and engaging dealerless poker ETGs, the Company continues to help casino partners meet the evolving needs of their players while driving new opportunities for growth.

In addition to Jackpot's cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises and Princess Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in Canada and the United States, including California, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

To view a short video of Jackpot Brand Ambassador, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl winning coach Jimmy Johnson sharing the advantages of the world leading Jackpot Blitz®





About Jackpot Digital Inc.

A positive disruptor in the casino business, Jackpot Digital Inc. is the leading provider of electronic poker table games, offering innovative gaming solutions to casinos worldwide. The Company specializes in the development and deployment of dealerless multiplayer electronic poker ETGs, providing operators with efficient, cost-effective, and revenue-generating alternatives to traditional live-dealer table games. Jackpot Digital is committed to enhancing the player experience and helping operators optimize their gaming offerings.

