Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 7, 2025) - Evolve Funds Group Inc. ("Evolve") is pleased to announce an additional currency option, USD Unhedged ETF Units, for the Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund (TSX: QQQY) ("QQQY" or "Evolve Fund"). QQQY has closed its initial offering of units and will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today under the ticker symbol: (TSX: QQQY.U).

QQQY seeks to provide exposure to technology companies while generating enhanced income through a covered call strategy. QQQY aims to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted Index, or a successor index. To enhance yield and manage risk, QQQY will employ a covered call option writing program at the discretion of the Manager. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market conditions.

The following chart sets out the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") ticker symbols for the Units of QQQY:

Evolve Fund TSX Ticker Symbol CAD Hedged ETF Units USD Unhedged ETF Units Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund QQQY QQQY.U

About Evolve Funds Group Inc.

With over $8 billion in assets under management, Evolve specializes in bringing innovative ETFs to Canadian investors. Evolve's suite of ETFs provide investors with access to: (i) index-based income strategies; (ii) long term investment themes; and (iii) some of the world's leading investment managers. Established by a team of industry veterans with a demonstrated ability to succeed, Evolve creates investment products that make a difference. For more information, please visit www.evolveetfs.com.

Evolve Funds Group Inc. is the investment fund manager and portfolio manager. Evolve NASDAQ Technology Enhanced Yield Index Fund ("QQQY") is offered by Evolve Funds Group Inc., and distributed through authorized dealers.

The information contained herein is a general description and is not intended to be specific investment advice to any particular investor nor intended to be investment or tax advice. You should not act or rely on the information contained herein without seeking the advice of an appropriate professional advisor.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs and mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETF and mutual fund units. Investors should monitor their holdings, as frequently as daily, to ensure that they remain consistent with their investment strategies.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to a future outlook and anticipated distributions, events or results and may include statements regarding future financial performance. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Evolve undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Nasdaq®, Nasdaq-100®, Nasdaq-100 Index®, Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector Adjusted Market-Cap Weighted Index are trademarks of Nasdaq, Inc. (which with its affiliates is referred to as the "Corporations") and are licensed for use by Evolve ETFs. The Product(s) have not been passed on by the Corporations as to their legality or suitability. The Product(s) are not issued, endorsed, sold, or promoted by the Corporations. THE CORPORATIONS MAKE NO WARRANTIES AND BEAR NO LIABILITY WITH RESPECT TO THE PRODUCT(S).

Any use of or references made to Nasdaq® and any materials or indices thereof, are used under licence and do not imply any formal association.

